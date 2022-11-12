Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Joe Dodoo has scored four times against Burton in his career

League One strugglers Burton Albion have signed former Glasgow Rangers striker Joe Dodoo on a short-term deal.

The 27-year-old joins the Brewers after leaving Doncaster Rovers in the summer where he scored eight goals in 39 matches last season.

Dodoo began his career with Leicester City and joined Rangers in 2016 before moves to Bolton and Wigan.

"He's been training with us, and we've seen enough to offer him a short-term deal," said Burton boss Dino Maamria.

Ghana-born Dodoo has scored four times in his career against the Brewers, who sit bottom of League One, five points adrift of safety.

"I've got history of playing against the club and I hope to be a great help for the club whilst I'm here, especially contributing with goals," he said.