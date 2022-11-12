Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Milwaukee Brewers baseball owner Mark Attanasio became a Norwich minority shareholder in September

New Norwich director Mark Attanasio's ultimate aim is to get more involved with the Canaries and help turn them into a "perennial Premier League club".

The US businessman, who owns Major League Baseball side Milwaukee Brewers, made his first visit to Carrow Road as a director for Saturday's home Championship game with Middlesbrough.

He told BBC Radio Norfolk he is keen to become a bigger part of the club.

"There was immediate connectivity. It just felt right," he said.

"I'm learning what I've got myself into. I'm watching games on my tablet.

"Games start at 7am in Los Angeles. So I like to get up and have some coffee before we go because I don't want to miss a second.

"We have a hook-up, me and my sons and another colleague and we comment on games, just like we do on baseball - and it's stressful.

'I know a bit more about what I've got myself into now'

"Nothing prepared me for the stress of it. Every minute you're on the edge of your seat.

"I know a bit more about what I've got myself into now."

The 64-year-old American became a Norwich director when was given approval for his purchase of long-serving director Michael Foulger's 15.9% stake, alongside majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones, at a meeting in September.

But his interest in getting involved in English football goes back much further, including a first trip to Carrow Road for last season's final game against Tottenham, long after the club's seventh Premier League relegation - and fourth in eight years - had been assured.

"We looked at clubs for 10 years," said Attanasio. "We had a few initial meetings and talks, then we spoke to Norwich.

"It was supposed to be a one-hour video presentation but that soon turned into two hours.

"There was immediate connectivity. It reminded me of our first approaches in Milwaukee. It just felt right.

"And we're interested in getting much more involved. It depends what Michael and Delia want. It depends what we want.

Mark Attanasio (left) has owned Major League Baseball team the Milwaukee Brewers since 2004

"It's not what everybody wants right now. We all want to be part of a perennial Premier League club.

"But so far we're off to a good start. There's a great infrastructure here, with everything you need.

"Some of the other clubs we looked at didn't have any of what they have here. It's already good and it can get better.

"We're just passionate about sports. We've learnt a lot, had some success. What can we bring? What does the club need? We could go no further than this or we could get much deeper."

Attanasio, who the club said had bought shares from "a variety of holders", including Foulger, has been involved with the Brewers for 18 years.

Now he is hoping to bring some of the success he has enjoyed with Milwaukee to East Anglia.

"Milwaukee is the smallest city in Major League Baseball," he said. "But we don't act like we're the smallest.

"When I bought the Brewers, we'd had 23 years without going to the play-offs. We did it in three. Here in Norwich, it's already a good base. And they already know what fun it is to play the big boys."

Norwich City director Mark Attanasio was talking to BBC Radio Norfolk's Phil Daley