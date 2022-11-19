Dipo Akinyemi, Owen Coyle, Ian McCall and Dick Campbell (left to right) have all been key protagonists already this season

There might be some World Cup kicking off soon, but we're here to talk up the best league in the world - the Scottish Championship.

Will Somerset Park soon be a top-flight ground? Has a near-fairytale flipped into a nightmare? Is a six-foot-seven Faroese striker in Kirkcaldy the signing of the season?

Put your sticker albums and wall charts to one side and take a dive with BBC Sport Scotland into the wonderful wilderness of Scottish football's second-tier.

Seven title challengers?

Yep, you read that right. Seven teams are separated by just eight points. Are that many nations in contention in Qatar?

"If anyone can sit on a Saturday and predict more than 50% of the results, they're doing a lot better than me," BBC Scotland pundit Leanne Crichton says.

Let's take a wee look then at the state of play...

Lee Bullen's Ayr United lead the way and few would have had them there at the start of the season. They won just nine games in finishing eighth last term but are already just one short of that tally in this campaign.

Although unbeaten in their last five, the league leaders don't boast the best run right now, though. That belongs to Greenock Morton, who recovered from a 5-1 scudding by Partick Thistle to give five to Hamilton Academical and four to Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Level with Morton - and in search of an immediate return to the top tier - are Dundee. Gary Bowyer's experienced side haven't stormed the division as might have been expected, but they remain well-placed three points back from the summit.

And what of promoted Queen's Park? They're just a point further adrift, with Owen Coyle's squad starting strongly despite not having a ground of their own while renovations continue at Lesser Hampden.

Raith Rovers, meanwhile, started with back-to-back defeats, but their form epitomises the Championship. With just one draw, the second-best defence and wins against the top two, you never know what you're going to get with Ian Murray's lot, who are six points off the top.

So, too, are Inverness, despite having not won in five. They could move to within three points of Ayr should they beat them on Saturday in the Highlands.

And then there's Ian McCall's Thistle, who've lost five on the spin amid off-field turmoil, having been beaten just once in their opening 10. But, as Crichton says, "you're only a couple of results away from jumping a number of places..."

Potential promotion to basement battle

So, seven title challengers, but Arbroath are not among them.

Dick Campbell's troops stole the footballing nation's hearts last season - unless you were a Kilmarnock fan - when the part-time team came agonisingly close to winning the Championship.

This season, though, just preserving their second-tier status looks like the goal. With just two wins, the Angus club are in the relegation play-off spot, one point above Hamilton.

Top scorers last term with 54 goals, Campbell's side have only found the net 10 times - the league's lowest by a stretch.

"They've lost key players - Joel Nouble, Jack Hamilton and Nicky Low, " Crichton says.

"They are not turning those tight games into victories like they were last season and Gayfield isn't the fortress it was either. Other teams have improved, too, but there is always a bit of magic in Arbroath."

Hamilton could do with some of that, too. They dominated possession and had more shots on target than leaders Ayr last weekend but lost 3-2. That's been the story of the season for John Rankin's lot, shipping 30 goals in 15 games.

And what of Cove Rangers? Seven points off the promotion play-offs and five points clear of relegation spots. Which way will the Aberdeen side's first-ever second-tier campaign go?

Choose your season-signing fighter

Manchester City's Erling Haaland is considered the summer's most fearsome striking signing by many, but plenty Scottish Championship defenders would make mention of Ayr's Dipo Akinyemi.

With a burst of acceleration, quick feet and a vicious strike, Akinyemi is a prospect. The 25-year-old has 13 goals in 15 appearances, including a brace against Hamilton last time out and six against Ayr's three closest rivals.

"I think he is getting better every week," Crichton says. "I wouldn't be surprised if there has been a bit of interest in him, but he has the chance to try and be a part of something really special with Ayr."

Then there is John Frederiksen. Raith's 6ft 7in Faroese international striker's height could prove to be an asset.

While he's spent more time so far ducking under most door frames and ensuring his feet don't dangle off the end of the bed than scoring goals, don't be surprised if he starts making his presence felt soon.

And what of a man who has appeared at an Olympic Games, a World Cup and even won the Africa Cup of Nations? Step up - or back-flip - Efe Ambrose.

Morton are the former Nigerian international's sixth Scottish club, with his signing a "brilliant" move, Crichton suggests.

So there you have it, focus on Dens instead of Doha. Arbroath rather than Argentina. And Billy Dodds over Didier Deschamps.