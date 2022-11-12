World Cup 2022: Injury scare for England midfielder James Maddison
Last updated on .From the section England
England midfielder James Maddison was substituted after just 25 minutes on Saturday, appearing to suffer a problem with his right leg in Leicester's final game before the World Cup.
Maddison, who was called up to England's squad for the tournament in Qatar, went down after taking a corner, but was able to walk off the pitch.
The 25-year-old had opened the scoring in the Premier League game at West Ham.
England's first group game is against Iran on Monday, 21 November.