James Maddison opened the scoring before going off injured in Leicester's game at West Ham

England midfielder James Maddison was substituted after just 25 minutes on Saturday, appearing to suffer a problem with his right leg in Leicester's final game before the World Cup.

Maddison, who was called up to England's squad for the tournament in Qatar, went down after taking a corner, but was able to walk off the pitch.

The 25-year-old had opened the scoring in the Premier League game at West Ham.

England's first group game is against Iran on Monday, 21 November.