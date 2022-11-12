Last updated on .From the section Football

Miguel Carvalho's red card was the first of the 17-year-old's Jersey Bulls' career

Ten-man Jersey Bulls scored twice in the final 15 minutes to beat Fisher 2-1 in the FA Vase second round.

The Southern Counties East League Premier Division side took a 14th minute lead through Eni Amgbaduba before Bulls' Miguel Carvalho was sent off 10 minutes later for a bad tackle.

Lorne Bickley finally levelled after a coming close twice after half time.

Luke Campbell's back-post header in the third minute of stoppage time sealed victory for the island side.

"We're relieved, but really pleased for the players because they got what they deserved in the end," Bulls manager Gary Freeman told BBC Radio Jersey.

"I'm still pretty confident with the players that we've got that when we go to 10 we can still manage the game quite well.

"We were fairly confident at half time, it was just a case of reminding everyone that if we're patient and keep playing our football we were the better side.

"Once we got one I thought there was only one winner," he added.