Truro City manager Paul Wotton praised his side after their 2-1 win over Metropolitan Police kept them top of Southern Premier Division South.

Shane White and Andrew Neal scored in the final two minutes of the first half for the Cornish side, who have now won eight league games in a row.

Tom Read pulled one back for the hosts before James Hamon made two good stoppage-time saves to secure victory.

The White Tigers remain a point clear of Weston-super-Mare at the top.

"It's a really big three points," Wotton told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"I thought first half we were really good value for the 2-0, the second half it was a complete role reversal and we couldn't quite get a foot in the game, but we were dogged and resolute and saw it out until the end."

Wotton was quick to praise his side who are seven points clear of third-placed Chesham United with a game in hand after just under a third of the season.

"To win eight games on the trot in any league is a fantastic achievement, that's 15 games now, 12 wins, three draws," he added.

"I'll be flabbergasted if any of them have been on a better run than that.

"You have to enjoy it, it's still very early in the season, but we're ticking them off one by one and if you don't enjoy winning there's no point in playing football."