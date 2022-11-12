Last updated on .From the section Football

Sam Murray's goal was his second of the season for Guernsey FC

Guernsey FC conceded three minutes from full time as they drew 1-1 at Marlow in Isthmian League South Central.

The hosts had the better of the opening half, but Guernsey could have gone ahead had Danny Hale kept the ball in play before cutting it back for Kieran Mahon to score from close range.

Sam Murray put Guernsey ahead with a volley two minutes after the break.

But Marlow piled on the pressure and eventually got an equaliser through Aaron McLeish-White in the 87th minute.

The point temporarily lifts Guernsey out of the relegation places with 10 points from 12 matches.