Leroy Millar opened the scoring against Portadown at Shamrock Park

Larne have returned to the top of the Irish Premiership table with a 5-0 win over Portadown at Shamrock Park.

Leroy Millar, Ben Doherty (2), Lee Bonis and Cian Bolger scored as Tiernan Lynch's side moved three points clear of Glentoran, who drew 0-0 with Coleraine on Friday.

Robbie McDaid scored a late winner as Linfield defeated Glenavon 2-1.

Cliftonville beat Dungannon Swifts 2-0 and Newry City host Carrick Rangers in Saturday's fourth match at 17:30 GMT.

Ballymena United travel to Crusaders on Monday in the final fixture of the weekend.

Larne return to the top of the table following a clinical five-goal victory over bottom side Portadown, who are winless in 15 league games.

Millar scored his seventh goal of the season after touching home a Doherty corner before the winger turned from provider to goalscorer after capitalising on Luke Wilson miscontrol on the edge of the Ports box.

Niall Currie's side capitulated just after half-time as Larne netted three times in a five-minute spell.

Bonis rifled home from close range against his former side before Doherty grabbed his second of the afternoon after good work by Paul O'Neill to spot the winger unmarked in the box.

Bolger piled on the misery on Portadown as he scored his first Larne goal in 54 games to complete the rout as Lynch's side moved three clear of the Glens, who have a game in hand.

More to follow.