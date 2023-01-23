Close menu

Frank Lampard: Everton manager sacked after defeat by West Ham

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Everton manager Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard lost his final four home league games as Everton manager

Everton have sacked manager Frank Lampard after less than a year in charge at Goodison Park.

Defeat at fellow strugglers West Ham United on Saturday was Everton's ninth loss in 12 Premier League games.

They are second from bottom of the table with 15 points from 20 matches, above Southampton on goal difference.

Former England midfielder Lampard, 44, replaced Rafael Benitez in January 2022 with the team 16th in the table and helped Everton avoid relegation.

Everton are now looking for their sixth permanent manager in five years.

After a 1-1 draw at reigning champions Manchester City on 31 December, Everton have lost 4-1 to Brighton at Goodison Park, were knocked out of the FA Cup with a 3-1 defeat at Manchester United and were then beaten by Southampton despite taking the lead, before the latest defeat by West Ham.

They have managed only three wins all season.

There have been widespread and vocal protests from fans against the board in recent games, and supporters staged a sit-in demonstration after the loss to Southampton.

Everton's board of directors missed that game because of what the club claimed was a "real and credible threat to their safety".

Merseyside Police said no threats or incidents had been reported to officers prior to the fixture before Everton announced "enhanced security procedures" would be put in place.

That was also in response to some supporters confronting defender Yerry Mina and midfielder Anthony Gordon as they left Goodison Park in their cars last weekend.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri attended his first game in 14 months at West Ham, along with much-criticised long-serving chairman Bill Kenwright. Moshiri suggested, when questioned by Sky Sports at the game, that it was not down to him decide on Lampard's future.

The club are yet to sign anyone in the January transfer window but spent in excess of £80m in the summer, including the £33m signing of Amadou Onana from Lille and £20m purchase of Dwight McNeil from Burnley, after receiving £60m for Brazil forward Richarlison from Tottenham.

Worst performing Everton managers in the Premier League
ManagerGamesWDLPointsPoints per game
Mike Walker316916270.87
Frank Lampard389821350.92
Rafael Benitez195410191.00
Walter Smith1434142601651.15
Source: Stats Perform

Lampard took his first steps in management with Derby in 2018. In his one season in charge, they reached the Championship play-off final, where they lost to Aston Villa.

He replaced Maurizio Sarri as Chelsea manager in July 2019, but was sacked after 18 months.

Lampard took over at Goodison with Everton 16th in the table, six points above the relegation zone.

Everton had 10 defeats in the remaining 18 games of the season, but secured their survival with a 3-2 comeback victory against Crystal Palace on what Lampard called "one of the greatest nights" of his career.

Lampard won only 12 of his 44 matches in charge in all competitions, a win percentage of 27.27 that is far worse than his record at Derby (42.1%) and Chelsea (52.4%).

As a player, Lampard made 648 appearances and won 11 major trophies during 13 seasons with Chelsea after joining from boyhood club West Ham in 2001.

He left Stamford Bridge in June 2014 as the club's all-time leading scorer with 211 goals and had stints at Manchester City and New York City before ending his 21-year professional playing career in 2017.

Lampard scored 29 goals in 106 games for England.

  • Comment posted by Blue2502, today at 15:38

    Given a 3 legged donkey and sacked for not winning grand national

    • Reply posted by azza, today at 15:46

      azza replied:
      Good analogy

  • Comment posted by TWR1983, today at 15:36

    Maybe they should try and find someone who actually has proven managerial ability?

    • Reply posted by William , today at 15:39

      William replied:
      Slippy G?

  • Comment posted by Walks619, today at 15:38

    Sad, but he cant live off his playing days forever.

    Derby were spending way above their means, so he had an unfair advantage

    Chelsea had an established team, which he took backwards

    Everton he has just failed, abjectly.

    He isnt going to be an elite manager

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:45

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Who said he would become an elite manager

  • Comment posted by SimonMc1, today at 15:37

    a complete dogs dinner of a club at the moment.

    • Reply posted by Rumidge, today at 15:41

      Rumidge replied:
      Give Gerrard a go

  • Comment posted by Blockpants, today at 15:38

    Time to push the ‘Big Sam’ button.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:43

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Fireman Sam to the rescue

  • Comment posted by cahill3, today at 15:38

    Frank was just another Everton Patsy. This joke club needs to look a lot deeper than the manager!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:50

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Agent Conor Coady. Your mission is now complete

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 15:38

    Fans hounded out martinez koeman silva allardyce benitez lampard. Sense a pattern?

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:45

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      They dont appreciate good managers

  • Comment posted by Maqcs, today at 15:39

    Steve Bruce is available 🤔

    • Reply posted by chelseakev, today at 15:42

      chelseakev replied:
      Malky Macar

  • Comment posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 15:38

    Maybe Everton will look at hiring a proper manager instead of opting for the 'cult of celebrity' approach.

    Lampard good player but pish coach/manager.

  • Comment posted by AndyNeill, today at 15:38

    The other teams at the bottom will be hoping Everton don’t appoint Sean Dyche.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:46

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Can you imagine the football that would be played under his management. Makes Tottenham look like Brazil featuring Zico

  • Comment posted by spenlandia, today at 15:38

    Inevitable decision, couldn't motivate players to perform this year, DCL and Gordon contributing nothing. Board running for their lives, fans livid. A horrendous job for a newcomer

    • Reply posted by David, today at 15:43

      David replied:
      Dyche

  • Comment posted by RM, today at 15:37

    Not Lampards fault, it is the board that do not know a thing about how to run a football club. I feel sorry for every Everton manager now when they get sacked.

    • Reply posted by HOME TV, today at 15:43

      HOME TV replied:
      Not that sorry - huge payof

  • Comment posted by lin, today at 15:38

    another victim of the toffee hammer

    • Reply posted by Just a Saint, today at 15:54

      Just a Saint replied:
      like what you did there

  • Comment posted by ben, today at 15:37

    And he pockets millions £££ in the process.

  • Comment posted by Scott Cowley, today at 15:38

    he'll be wiping the tears away with bank notes, tears of joy

    • Reply posted by David, today at 15:44

      David replied:
      And wonder what compensation package he'll be getting? Won't be much less than £5m I bet.

  • Comment posted by DDBARRHEAD, today at 15:38

    Fantastic players do NOT make fantastic managers.

    • Reply posted by DaveG, today at 15:50

      DaveG replied:
      Cruyff.... Ancelotti... ZZ.....Mancini....Arteta and Pep not bad? All better players than FF

  • Comment posted by blah blah, today at 15:37

    Deserved to go but only after the full board resigned and left the club.

    • Reply posted by Iman, today at 15:51

      Iman replied:
      Surely because of "the real and credible threat" you meant country?

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 15:41

    Gerard
    Lamps
    Keane

    Great players
    Rubbish Managers

    • Reply posted by arsenal1, today at 15:52

      arsenal1 replied:
      Well said !

  • Comment posted by Muzza, today at 15:38

    Inevitable, but I am not sure its all his fault.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:51

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He picks the team. He chooses the tactics. He sets up the formation. Of course it is all his fault

  • Comment posted by LeTissiersRightFoot , today at 15:37

    Nothing will change, same problems will remain for this once proud club.

    • Reply posted by Mark, today at 15:58

      Mark replied:
      Proud of what the fans ?

