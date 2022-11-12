Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Nathan Jones says Southampton will be "far better" when the Premier League season resumes after the World Cup break.

Jones' first match in charge of the Saints following Ralph Hasenhuttl's sacking ended in a 3-1 defeat at Liverpool.

Southampton are 19th in the table, two points from safety.

"I know there's a lot of work to do but I also know I've got a lot of tools moving forward," said Jones.

The former Luton and Stoke boss was pleased with his side's initial response to falling 1-0 behind, but said there was a lot of hard work ahead if the Saints were to climb out of trouble.

Jones added: "A lot of teams could fold from there and go under, but we showed real character, real quality, and I'm pleased with that.

"The younger ones did as well. It was a young team, it needs certain things, but I'm really, really pleased with the reaction.

"Nowhere near pleased with the result because I don't like losing games, albeit at one of the toughest places in Europe to come.

"There are world-class players everywhere, threats everywhere, but it's a real good learning curve, I'm really pleased with certain elements."

Southampton's next Premier League game is at home to Brighton on 26 December (15:00 GMT).

"We will work on the negatives and will be better for the next game," said Jones.