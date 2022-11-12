A number of Everton player, including Jordan Pickford and Seamus Coleman, were ushered away from the angry Everton fan by police

Conor Coady says every Everton player needs to take a "hard look in the mirror" after the Toffees slumped to a 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth, sparking a furious reaction from the supporters.

Police were forced to intervene to calm some fans as the players went over to away section at the final whistle.

Everton, who lost 4-1 in the EFL Cup to the Cherries on Tuesday, drop to 17th in the Premier League after the defeat.

"Some of that at the end was horrendous," said Coady.

"You don't want to feel that. How can you expect them to be behind us when we are doing that?

"Personal pride and standard is what we have to set in training, it is nothing to do with the manager or staff, we don't have them at the minute. We need to look at ourselves long and hard and are going into a break now.

"It was shocking, nowhere near good enough. We have to be better in the second half of the season, we have to be better. We have had a long chat about what we need to do.

"This is Everton Football Club. We are not representing that at the minute. There is a lot of looking at our ourselves to do, I don't know what it is. The only good thing that has come out of this is the second half of the season. We have a lot of learning to do."

The result will increase the pressure on manager Frank Lampard, who only succeeded Rafael Benitez as Toffees boss in January.

The former Chelsea and Derby boss guided the club to Premier League safety last season and a six-game unbeaten run earlier in the autumn raised hopes of an improved season this time around.

But Saturday's defeat was Everton's sixth in eight games in all competitions, including two damaging losses in the space of five days to Bournemouth, who began the day below them in the table,

Speaking after the game Lampard said he "fully agrees" with Coady's assessment of Everton's performance.

"They had more desire than our players, we made mistakes that they didn't make. Do that and you are going to lose games," he told BBC Match of the Day.

"As good as the fans are for us, with the [team coach] welcomes they gave us last year and the plaudits they gave us after the Crystal Palace game, you have to accept that they have a right to voice their opinion. And they have travelled down to Bournemouth to do that.

"We were probably favourites to go down at the start of this season. There was a reason why we ended up where we did last season. So there is no right to be given anything in the Premier League. It doesn't matter about your history, you have to earn it."