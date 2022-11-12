Close menu
German Bundesliga
SchalkeFC Schalke 040Bayern MunichBayern Munich2

Schalke 0-2 Bayern Munich: Bayern top for World Cup break

Serge Gnabry and Eric Macim Choupo-Moting
Bayern have won their last 10 games in all competitions

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored his 10th goal in nine matches as Bayern Munich beat Schalke to head into the World Cup break top of the Bundesliga.

Serge Gnabry's low drive opened the scoring before Cameroon striker Choupo-Moting tucked home in the second half, his sixth league goal this campaign.

Germany's 19-year-old midfielder Jamal Musiala assisted both goals.

Bayern have now won their last six league games and are six points clear of RB Leipzig.

Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane was not involved after sustaining a leg injury in Bayern's 6-1 win against Werder Bremen but has still been called up to Senegal's World Cup squad.

Meanwhile, Leipzig beat Werder Bremen 2-1 to record their sixth consecutive win across all competitions and continue their 13-game unbeaten run.

Elsewhere, Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen beat Stuttgart to record their third consecutive league win and their fourth in seven games under the former Liverpool midfielder.

The Bundesliga does not resume until 20 January following the World Cup in Qatar.

Line-ups

Schalke

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Schwolow
  • 27BrunnerSubstituted forAydinat 75'minutes
  • 4Yoshida
  • 41Matriciani
  • 29MohrSubstituted forKolodziejczakat 66'minutes
  • 30Král
  • 6Krauß
  • 19KaramanSubstituted forLarssonat 59'minutes
  • 24DrexlerSubstituted forLatzaat 75'minutes
  • 11BülterSubstituted forSanéat 66'minutes
  • 9Terodde

Substitutes

  • 1Fährmann
  • 7Larsson
  • 8Latza
  • 15Kolodziejczak
  • 17Flick
  • 20Mollet
  • 23Aydin
  • 40Polter
  • 44Sané

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 6Kimmich
  • 5Pavard
  • 2Upamecano
  • 21HernándezSubstituted forStanisicat 72'minutes
  • 8GoretzkaSubstituted forSabitzerat 72'minutes
  • 42MusialaSubstituted forWannerat 79'minutes
  • 7Gnabry
  • 10SanéSubstituted forde Ligtat 60'minutes
  • 11ComanSubstituted forGravenberchat 80'minutes
  • 13Choupo-Moting

Substitutes

  • 4de Ligt
  • 14Wanner
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 26Ulreich
  • 38Gravenberch
  • 39Tel
  • 40Mazraoui
  • 44Stanisic
Referee:
Felix Zwayer
Attendance:
62,271

Match Stats

Home TeamSchalkeAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home7
Away21
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Schalke 04 0, FC Bayern München 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Schalke 04 0, FC Bayern München 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Josip Stanisic.

  4. Post update

    Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Larsson (FC Schalke 04).

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ryan Gravenberch (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.

  7. Post update

    Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Paul Wanner.

  8. Post update

    Josip Stanisic (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Danny Latza (FC Schalke 04).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München).

  11. Post update

    Simon Terodde (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matthijs de Ligt (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dayot Upamecano (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Wanner.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Ryan Gravenberch replaces Kingsley Coman.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Paul Wanner replaces Jamal Musiala.

  16. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Sidi Sané.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Danny Latza replaces Dominick Drexler.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Mehmet Can Aydin replaces Cédric Brunner.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 12th November 2022

  • SchalkeFC Schalke 040Bayern MunichBayern Munich2
  • B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen2StuttgartVfB Stuttgart0
  • AugsburgFC Augsburg0VfL BochumVfL Bochum 18481
  • Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin2Köln1. FC Köln0
  • Werder BremenWerder Bremen1RB LeipzigRB Leipzig2
  • Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim1WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg2

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich15104149133634
2RB Leipzig158433021928
3Union Berlin148332316727
4Freiburg148332116527
5Frankfurt148243123826
6B Dortmund158162521425
7Wolfsburg156542420423
8B Mgladbach156452824422
9Werder Bremen156362527-221
10Hoffenheim155372222018
11B Leverkusen155372526-118
12Mainz145361823-518
13Köln154562129-817
14Augsburg154381826-815
15Hertha Berlin153571922-314
16Stuttgart153571827-914
17VfL Bochum1541101436-2213
18Schalke1523101332-199
View full German Bundesliga table

