Serie A leaders Napoli beat Udinese to stretch their winning league run to 11 matches in their final game before the World Cup break.
Strikes from Victor Osimhen and Piotr Zielinski gave the hosts a two-goal half-time cushion.
Eljif Elmas made it 3-0, before Ilija Nestorovski and Lazar Samardzic reduced the arrears late on.
Luciano Spalletti's side are now 11 points clear of second-placed Lazio, with AC Milan in third.
Napoli are just the second team in Serie A history - after Juventus - to win at least 13 of their opening 15 league games of a campaign.
They have won the Serie A title twice before, in 1986-87 and 1989-90, both during Diego Maradona's time at the club.
Title rivals Lazio travel to fourth-placed Juventus on Sunday, while AC Milan host Fiorentina on the same day.
Line-ups
Napoli
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Meret
- 22Di Lorenzo
- 3Kim
- 5Nunes JesusBooked at 25minsSubstituted forÖstigardat 60'minutes
- 17OliveraSubstituted forMário Ruiat 45'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 99Anguissa
- 68Lobotka
- 20ZielinskiSubstituted forNdombéléat 67'minutes
- 11LozanoSubstituted forPolitanoat 60'minutes
- 9Osimhen
- 7Elmas
Substitutes
- 4Demme
- 6Mário Rui
- 12Marfella
- 16Idasiak
- 18Simeone
- 21Politano
- 23Zerbin
- 31Zedadka
- 55Östigard
- 59Zanoli
- 70Gaetano
- 81Raspadori
- 91Ndombélé
Udinese
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Silvestri
- 18Pérez
- 29Bijol
- 23EbosseBooked at 84mins
- 19Ehizibue
- 4Lovric
- 11Souza SilvaBooked at 27minsSubstituted forJajaloat 71'minutes
- 5ArslanSubstituted forSamardzicat 56'minutes
- 37PereyraBooked at 37mins
- 9Gomes BetuncalSubstituted forNestorovskiat 71'minutes
- 10DeulofeuSubstituted forSuccessat 26'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Ebosele
- 7Success
- 8Jajalo
- 14Abankwah
- 20Padelli
- 24Samardzic
- 30Nestorovski
- 67Guessand
- 80Pafundi
- 99Piana
- Referee:
- Giovanni Ayroldi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Napoli 3, Udinese 2.
Post update
Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ilija Nestorovski (Udinese).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Roberto Pereyra (Udinese) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).
Post update
Isaac Success (Udinese) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sandi Lovric (Udinese).
Post update
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Enzo Ebosse.
Post update
Tanguy Ndombélé (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Lazar Samardzic (Udinese).
Booking
Enzo Ebosse (Udinese) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Sandi Lovric (Udinese).
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 3, Udinese 2. Lazar Samardzic (Udinese) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Frank Anguissa (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Matteo Politano.
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 3, Udinese 1. Ilija Nestorovski (Udinese) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Isaac Success.
Post update
Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Leo Östigard.
Booking
Mário Rui (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.