Piotr Zielinski doubled Napoli's lead in the first half

Serie A leaders Napoli beat Udinese to stretch their winning league run to 11 matches in their final game before the World Cup break.

Strikes from Victor Osimhen and Piotr Zielinski gave the hosts a two-goal half-time cushion.

Eljif Elmas made it 3-0, before Ilija Nestorovski and Lazar Samardzic reduced the arrears late on.

Luciano Spalletti's side are now 11 points clear of second-placed Lazio, with AC Milan in third.

Napoli are just the second team in Serie A history - after Juventus - to win at least 13 of their opening 15 league games of a campaign.

They have won the Serie A title twice before, in 1986-87 and 1989-90, both during Diego Maradona's time at the club.

Title rivals Lazio travel to fourth-placed Juventus on Sunday, while AC Milan host Fiorentina on the same day.