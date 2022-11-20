Chelsea Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women

First Half begins.
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women0Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women0
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Follow Sunday's WSL action live here.
Formation 3-4-3
Formation 4-4-2
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea Women
|8
|6
|1
|1
|17
|6
|11
|19
|2
|Arsenal Women
|7
|6
|0
|1
|20
|4
|16
|18
|3
|Man Utd Women
|7
|6
|0
|1
|18
|5
|13
|18
|4
|Man City Women
|7
|5
|0
|2
|17
|8
|9
|15
|5
|Tottenham Women
|6
|3
|1
|2
|11
|8
|3
|10
|6
|Aston Villa Women
|6
|3
|0
|3
|9
|9
|0
|9
|7
|Everton Women
|7
|3
|0
|4
|7
|9
|-2
|9
|8
|West Ham Women
|7
|3
|0
|4
|12
|16
|-4
|9
|9
|Brighton Women
|6
|2
|0
|4
|7
|23
|-16
|6
|10
|Liverpool Women
|6
|1
|0
|5
|3
|10
|-7
|3
|11
|Reading Women
|6
|1
|0
|5
|5
|14
|-9
|3
|12
|Leicester City Women
|7
|0
|0
|7
|2
|16
|-14
|0
He sits down with Steffan Powell for an enthusiastic 'slaying' of the House of the Dragon
Hannah Fry takes a look at this humble piece of plastic packed full of technological innovations
Sliced Bread turns up the dial to find out which gives the most heat for the lowest energy used