The FA Women's Super League
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women0Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women0

Chelsea Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 30Berger
  • 26Buchanan
  • 4Bright
  • 16Eriksson
  • 15Périsset
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 5Ingle
  • 11Reiten
  • 10James
  • 20Kerr
  • 17Fleming

Substitutes

  • 1Musovic
  • 3Nouwen
  • 7Carter
  • 9England
  • 13Svitková
  • 14Kirby
  • 19Rytting Kaneryd
  • 21Charles
  • 27Abdullina

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Korpela
  • 4Turner
  • 5Bartrip
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 13Ale
  • 7Naz
  • 15James
  • 25Summanen
  • 29Neville
  • 14Ildhusøy
  • 24Spence

Substitutes

  • 6Harrop
  • 8Cho
  • 18Ubogagu
  • 22Spencer
  • 23Ayane
  • 26Pearse
Referee:
Rebecca Welch

Match Stats

Home TeamChelsea WomenAway TeamTottenham Women
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 20th November 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women86111761119
2Arsenal Women76012041618
3Man Utd Women76011851318
4Man City Women7502178915
5Tottenham Women6312118310
6Aston Villa Women63039909
7Everton Women730479-29
8West Ham Women73041216-49
9Brighton Women6204723-166
10Liverpool Women6105310-73
11Reading Women6105514-93
12Leicester City Women7007216-140
View full The FA Women's Super League table

