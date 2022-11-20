Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Liverpool Women

Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Liverpool Women 1. Missy Bo Kearns (Liverpool Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Melissa Lawley.
Line-ups
Brighton Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Walsh
- 15Green
- 20Williams
- 16Kullberg
- 3Pattinson
- 22Robinson
- 10Olme
- 18Carter
- 7Sarri
- 9Lee
- 11Terland
Substitutes
- 2Fox
- 8Connolly
- 12Bance
- 14Park
- 23Jarvis
- 24Ferguson
- 40Startup
Liverpool Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 21Cumings
- 25Flaherty
- 5Fahey
- 28Campbell
- 2Koivisto
- 7Kearns
- 6Matthews
- 12Hinds
- 20Daniels
- 24Stengel
- 11Lawley
Substitutes
- 3Robe
- 4Roberts
- 8Wardlaw
- 10Furness
- 17Humphrey
- 18Holland
- 19van de Sanden
- 22Kirby
- Referee:
- Abigail Byrne
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Goal!
Post update
Foul by Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Yana Daniels (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jasmine Matthews (Liverpool Women).
Post update
Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Lee Geum-Min tries a through ball, but Elisabeth Terland is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Jasmine Matthews.
Post update
Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Yana Daniels (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Poppy Pattinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Jasmine Matthews (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.