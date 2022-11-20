Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women1

Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Liverpool Women

2022-11-20

Line-ups

Brighton Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Walsh
  • 15Green
  • 20Williams
  • 16Kullberg
  • 3Pattinson
  • 22Robinson
  • 10Olme
  • 18Carter
  • 7Sarri
  • 9Lee
  • 11Terland

Substitutes

  • 2Fox
  • 8Connolly
  • 12Bance
  • 14Park
  • 23Jarvis
  • 24Ferguson
  • 40Startup

Liverpool Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 21Cumings
  • 25Flaherty
  • 5Fahey
  • 28Campbell
  • 2Koivisto
  • 7Kearns
  • 6Matthews
  • 12Hinds
  • 20Daniels
  • 24Stengel
  • 11Lawley

Substitutes

  • 3Robe
  • 4Roberts
  • 8Wardlaw
  • 10Furness
  • 17Humphrey
  • 18Holland
  • 19van de Sanden
  • 22Kirby
Referee:
Abigail Byrne

Match Stats

Home TeamBrighton WomenAway TeamLiverpool Women
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Liverpool Women 1. Missy Bo Kearns (Liverpool Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Melissa Lawley.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  3. Post update

    Yana Daniels (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jasmine Matthews (Liverpool Women).

  5. Post update

    Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Lee Geum-Min tries a through ball, but Elisabeth Terland is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Jasmine Matthews.

  8. Post update

    Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  10. Post update

    Yana Daniels (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Poppy Pattinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  12. Post update

    Jasmine Matthews (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  14. Post update

    Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women87012061421
2Arsenal Women76012041618
3Man Utd Women76011851318
4Man City Women7502178915
5Tottenham Women6303111109
6Aston Villa Women7304910-19
7Everton Women730479-29
8West Ham Women73041216-49
9Liverpool Women7205410-66
10Reading Women7205614-86
11Brighton Women7205724-176
12Leicester City Women7007216-140
View full The FA Women's Super League table

