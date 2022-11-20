Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women0Reading WomenReading Women1

Aston Villa Women v Reading Women

Line-ups

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Leat
  • 2Mayling
  • 15Patten
  • 14Turner
  • 33Pacheco
  • 19Blindkilde
  • 6Corsie
  • 10Dali
  • 7Lehmann
  • 8Daly
  • 20Hanson

Substitutes

  • 1Hampton
  • 9Gielnik
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 18Gregory
  • 26Goodwin
  • 35Mullett

Reading Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 25Burns
  • 3Mukandi
  • 5Evans
  • 17Caldwell
  • 9Eikeland
  • 37Primmer
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 28Woodham
  • 11Wade
  • 23Rowe
  • 10Dowie

Substitutes

  • 1Moloney
  • 2Bryson
  • 14Cooper
  • 18Jane
  • 30Poulter
  • 33Meadows-Tuson
  • 51Troelsgaard
Referee:
Adam Herczeg

Match Stats

Home TeamAston Villa WomenAway TeamReading Women
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home8
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box.

  2. Post update

    Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Lily Woodham (Reading Women).

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Rachel Corsie.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kenza Dali with a cross following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Lily Woodham.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Laura Blindkilde.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Emma Mukandi.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Laura Blindkilde (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kenza Dali.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Natasha Dowie (Reading Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  12. Post update

    Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Emma Mukandi (Reading Women).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Danielle Turner (Aston Villa Women).

  15. Post update

    Natasha Dowie (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

  17. Post update

    Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Aston Villa Women 0, Reading Women 1. Lauren Wade (Reading Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women).

  20. Post update

    Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women87012061421
2Arsenal Women76012041618
3Man Utd Women76011851318
4Man City Women7502178915
5Tottenham Women6303111109
6Aston Villa Women7304910-19
7Everton Women730479-29
8West Ham Women73041216-49
9Brighton Women7304924-159
10Reading Women7205614-86
11Liverpool Women7106412-83
12Leicester City Women7007216-140
