Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 5, Auxerre 0.
Paris St-Germain moved five points clear at the top of Ligue 1 with a dominant display to see off Auxerre in their final match before the break for the World Cup.
They opened the scoring in the 11th minute at the Parc des Princes when Lionel Messi played a lovely chipped ball over the top to Nuno Mendes, who found Kylian Mbappe in the middle and the France striker volleyed home.
For all PSG's possession, that was one of only two shots in the first half, which was their lowest total in a league game since May 2021.
The cutting edge came in the second half as Carlos Soler doubled the lead with a deft header from a Mendes cross, before putting Achraf Hakimi through to coolly stroke in the third.
With Auxerre tiring, the hosts added two more goals in the final nine minutes.
Renato Sanches, left out of the Portugal World Cup squad earlier in the week, produced a tidy finish for the fourth and, with six minutes left, Hugo Ekitike caught Julian Jeanvier dallying on the ball, nipped in and slotted past visiting keeper Benoit Costil.
Victory meant PSG, who have won 13 and drawn two of their first 15 league games, re-established a five-point gap between themselves and second-placed Lens, with Rennes a further five points back.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 99G Donnarumma
- 2Hakimi
- 26Mukiele
- 4RamosSubstituted forKimpembeat 75'minutes
- 25Tavares Mendes
- 28SolerSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 61'minutes
- 15Danilo
- 6VerrattiSubstituted forZaïre-Emeryat 82'minutes
- 10NeymarSubstituted forEkitikeat 75'minutes
- 30MessiSubstituted forSarabiaat 75'minutes
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 3Kimpembe
- 14Bernat
- 16Rico
- 17Vitinha
- 18Renato Sanches
- 19Sarabia
- 31Bitshiabu
- 33Zaïre-Emery
- 44Ekitike
Auxerre
Formation 5-4-1
- 23Costil
- 26JolySubstituted forHeinat 58'minutes
- 97Raveloson
- 4Mendes Júnior
- 27JeanvierSubstituted forat 88'minutes
- 14Mensah
- 17SinayokoSubstituted forPerrinat 58'minutes
- 22SakhiSubstituted forM'Changamaat 84'minutes
- 12Touré
- 29AutretSubstituted forCharbonnierat 69'minutes
- 11NiangSubstituted forda Costa Jóiaat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Bernard
- 6M'Changama
- 7Hein
- 8Camara
- 9da Costa Jóia
- 10Perrin
- 16Léon
- 19Charbonnier
- 32Bain
- Referee:
- Thomas Leonard
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 5, Auxerre 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nordi Mukiele (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Hugo Ekitike (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Gauthier Hein (Auxerre).
Post update
Julian Jeanvier went off injured after Auxerre had used all subs.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 5, Auxerre 0. Hugo Ekitike (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Auxerre. Youssouf M'Changama replaces Hamza Sakhi.
Post update
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Pablo Sarabia tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Nordi Mukiele (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Nuno da Costa (Auxerre) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Warren Zaïre-Emery replaces Marco Verratti.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 4, Auxerre 0. Renato Sanches (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Hugo Ekitike.
Post update
Attempt saved. Renato Sanches (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hugo Ekitike.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Presnel Kimpembe replaces Sergio Ramos.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Hugo Ekitike replaces Neymar.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Pablo Sarabia replaces Lionel Messi.
Post update
Attempt saved. Gaetan Perrin (Auxerre) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Birama Touré.
Post update
Renato Sanches (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Julian Jeanvier (Auxerre).