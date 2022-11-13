Close menu
French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain5AuxerreAuxerre0

Paris St-Germain 5-0 Auxerre: Kylian Mbappe scores in thumping win for Ligue 1 leaders

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Paris St-Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring the first goal in Ligue 1 match v Auxerre
Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring as Paris St-Germain signed off for the World Cup break with a win

Paris St-Germain moved five points clear at the top of Ligue 1 with a dominant display to see off Auxerre in their final match before the break for the World Cup.

They opened the scoring in the 11th minute at the Parc des Princes when Lionel Messi played a lovely chipped ball over the top to Nuno Mendes, who found Kylian Mbappe in the middle and the France striker volleyed home.

For all PSG's possession, that was one of only two shots in the first half, which was their lowest total in a league game since May 2021.

The cutting edge came in the second half as Carlos Soler doubled the lead with a deft header from a Mendes cross, before putting Achraf Hakimi through to coolly stroke in the third.

With Auxerre tiring, the hosts added two more goals in the final nine minutes.

Renato Sanches, left out of the Portugal World Cup squad earlier in the week, produced a tidy finish for the fourth and, with six minutes left, Hugo Ekitike caught Julian Jeanvier dallying on the ball, nipped in and slotted past visiting keeper Benoit Costil.

Victory meant PSG, who have won 13 and drawn two of their first 15 league games, re-established a five-point gap between themselves and second-placed Lens, with Rennes a further five points back.

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 2Hakimi
  • 26Mukiele
  • 4RamosSubstituted forKimpembeat 75'minutes
  • 25Tavares Mendes
  • 28SolerSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 61'minutes
  • 15Danilo
  • 6VerrattiSubstituted forZaïre-Emeryat 82'minutes
  • 10NeymarSubstituted forEkitikeat 75'minutes
  • 30MessiSubstituted forSarabiaat 75'minutes
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 3Kimpembe
  • 14Bernat
  • 16Rico
  • 17Vitinha
  • 18Renato Sanches
  • 19Sarabia
  • 31Bitshiabu
  • 33Zaïre-Emery
  • 44Ekitike

Auxerre

Formation 5-4-1

  • 23Costil
  • 26JolySubstituted forHeinat 58'minutes
  • 97Raveloson
  • 4Mendes Júnior
  • 27JeanvierSubstituted forat 88'minutes
  • 14Mensah
  • 17SinayokoSubstituted forPerrinat 58'minutes
  • 22SakhiSubstituted forM'Changamaat 84'minutes
  • 12Touré
  • 29AutretSubstituted forCharbonnierat 69'minutes
  • 11NiangSubstituted forda Costa Jóiaat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Bernard
  • 6M'Changama
  • 7Hein
  • 8Camara
  • 9da Costa Jóia
  • 10Perrin
  • 16Léon
  • 19Charbonnier
  • 32Bain
Referee:
Thomas Leonard

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamAuxerre
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home9
Away9
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home5
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 5, Auxerre 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 5, Auxerre 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nordi Mukiele (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia with a cross following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    Hugo Ekitike (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Gauthier Hein (Auxerre).

  6. Post update

    Julian Jeanvier went off injured after Auxerre had used all subs.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Paris Saint Germain 5, Auxerre 0. Hugo Ekitike (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Auxerre. Youssouf M'Changama replaces Hamza Sakhi.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Pablo Sarabia tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Nordi Mukiele (Paris Saint Germain).

  11. Post update

    Nuno da Costa (Auxerre) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Warren Zaïre-Emery replaces Marco Verratti.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Paris Saint Germain 4, Auxerre 0. Renato Sanches (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Hugo Ekitike.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Renato Sanches (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hugo Ekitike.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Presnel Kimpembe replaces Sergio Ramos.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Hugo Ekitike replaces Neymar.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Pablo Sarabia replaces Lionel Messi.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gaetan Perrin (Auxerre) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Birama Touré.

  19. Post update

    Renato Sanches (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Julian Jeanvier (Auxerre).

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 13th November 2022

  • PSGParis Saint Germain5AuxerreAuxerre0
  • BrestBrest2TroyesTroyes1
  • LilleLille1AngersAngers0
  • MontpellierMontpellier0ReimsReims0
  • NantesNantes1AjaccioAjaccio2
  • StrasbourgStrasbourg16:05LorientLorient
  • MonacoMonaco19:45MarseilleMarseille

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG1513204393441
2Lens15113126101636
3Rennes1594231141731
4Marseille1483323111227
5Monaco148332718927
6Lorient148332520527
7Lille158252723426
8Lyon156362318521
9Nice155551517-220
10Clermont155461923-419
11Reims153841520-517
12Toulouse154472027-716
13Troyes153572631-514
14Montpellier154292328-514
15Ajaccio154291423-914
16Brest153481628-1213
17Auxerre153481431-1713
18Nantes152671624-812
19Strasbourg141761625-910
20Angers1522111534-198
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories