Italian Serie A
AtalantaAtalanta2Inter MilanInter Milan3

Atalanta 2-3 Inter Milan: Edin Dzeko double gives visitors key win in top four battle

Inter Milan's Edin Dzeko celebrates equalising goal v Atalanta in Serie A
Edin Dzeko was on target as Inter Milan claimed an important win at Atalanta

Inter Milan held on to claim an important victory away to fellow Champions League chasers Atalanta in Serie A.

Simone Inzaghi's side had to come from behind at Gewiss Stadium as Ademola Lookman scored his seventh league goal of the season from the penalty spot to put the hosts in front.

Edin Dzeko brought the visitors level before half-time with a clever finish after being teed up by Lautaro Martinez, then added his second 10 minutes after the restart.

The lead was extended just past the hour mark when Jose Luis Palomino put one through his own net.

Although the centre-back atoned with a goal at the right end to make for a dramatic finish to the game, Inter held on to take the three points.

Inter move level on points with second-placed Lazio and city rival AC Milan in third, but their stay in the top four could be short-lived with Juventus having the chance to leapfrog them again by beating Lazio in the evening kick-off.

Line-ups

Atalanta

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Musso
  • 33Hateboer
  • 28DemiralSubstituted forOkoliat 68'minutes
  • 6Palomino
  • 3Maehle
  • 13dos Santos Lourenco da Silva
  • 42ScalviniSubstituted forMalinovskyiat 45'minutes
  • 7Koopmeiners
  • 88PasalicSubstituted forBogaat 83'minutes
  • 11Lookman
  • 91ZapataSubstituted forHøjlundat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Okoli
  • 10Boga
  • 17Højlund
  • 18Malinovskyi
  • 19Djimsiti
  • 21Zortea
  • 22Ruggeri
  • 31Rossi
  • 57Sportiello
  • 93Soppy

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 24OnanaBooked at 87mins
  • 37SkriniarBooked at 85mins
  • 6de VrijBooked at 74mins
  • 95BastoniSubstituted forAcerbiat 72'minutes
  • 2DumfriesSubstituted forBellanovaat 72'minutes
  • 23Barella
  • 20Çalhanoglu
  • 22MkhitaryanSubstituted forBrozovicat 80'minutes
  • 32DimarcoSubstituted forGosensat 80'minutes
  • 10MartínezSubstituted forCorreaat 84'minutes
  • 9Dzeko

Substitutes

  • 1Handanovic
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 8Gosens
  • 11Correa
  • 12Bellanova
  • 14Asllani
  • 15Acerbi
  • 21Cordaz
  • 45Carboni
  • 46Zanotti
  • 77Brozovic
Referee:
Daniele Chiffi

Match Stats

Home TeamAtalantaAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home19
Away14
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Atalanta 2, Inter Milan 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Atalanta 2, Inter Milan 3.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan).

  4. Post update

    Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by José Luis Palomino with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ruslan Malinovskyi (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joakim Maehle.

  7. Post update

    Raoul Bellanova (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Joakim Maehle (Atalanta).

  9. Post update

    Hand ball by Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan).

  11. Post update

    Joakim Maehle (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Francesco Acerbi (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Hakan Çalhanoglu.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ademola Lookman (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Joakim Maehle.

  14. Post update

    Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ruslan Malinovskyi (Atalanta).

  16. Booking

    André Onana (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rasmus Højlund (Atalanta) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Teun Koopmeiners with a cross following a set piece situation.

  18. Booking

    Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).

  20. Post update

    Joakim Maehle (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 13th November 2022

  • AtalantaAtalanta2Inter MilanInter Milan3
  • MonzaMonza1SalernitanaSalernitana0
  • RomaRoma0TorinoTorino0
  • Hellas VeronaHellas Verona0SpeziaSpezia0
  • AC MilanAC Milan17:00FiorentinaFiorentina
  • JuventusJuventus19:45LazioLazio

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli15132037122541
2Lazio149322681830
3AC Milan1493227141330
4Inter Milan15100534221230
5Juventus148422171428
6Atalanta158342215727
7Roma158341713427
8Udinese156632417724
9Torino156361516-121
10Fiorentina145451718-119
11Bologna155462025-519
12Salernitana154561922-317
13Empoli154561219-717
14Sassuolo154471522-716
15Monza155191422-816
16Lecce153661417-315
17Spezia152581225-1311
18Cremonese150781126-157
19Hellas Verona1513111127-166
20Sampdoria151311627-216
View full Italian Serie A table

