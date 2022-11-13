Last updated on .From the section European Football

Edin Dzeko was on target as Inter Milan claimed an important win at Atalanta

Inter Milan held on to claim an important victory away to fellow Champions League chasers Atalanta in Serie A.

Simone Inzaghi's side had to come from behind at Gewiss Stadium as Ademola Lookman scored his seventh league goal of the season from the penalty spot to put the hosts in front.

Edin Dzeko brought the visitors level before half-time with a clever finish after being teed up by Lautaro Martinez, then added his second 10 minutes after the restart.

The lead was extended just past the hour mark when Jose Luis Palomino put one through his own net.

Although the centre-back atoned with a goal at the right end to make for a dramatic finish to the game, Inter held on to take the three points.

Inter move level on points with second-placed Lazio and city rival AC Milan in third, but their stay in the top four could be short-lived with Juventus having the chance to leapfrog them again by beating Lazio in the evening kick-off.