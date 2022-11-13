Ffion Morgan (left) was among the players given game-time by Gemma Grainger as they drew 1-1 with Finland in Pinatar, Spain

Wales manager Gemma Grainger has challenged her squad players to prove they are ready to become regulars during Euro 2025 qualifying.

The likes of Olivia Clark, Ffion Morgan, Lily Woodham and Elise Hughes featured in Wales' draw with Finland.

Grainger has largely kept faith with the same players since taking charge - but she now wants that to change.

"When as manager you can make changes and the team get stronger, that's a positive," said Grainger.

"The last campaign, we went with a lot of similar players. But actually when you look at how hard our [other players] have been working and the changes we do make, moving forward we do want to utilise as many players as possible.

"That will be something we look to do going into the next campaign."

Wales will find out who they will face in Euro 2025 qualifying when the draw is made early next year.

The Finland friendly was Wales' first game since they saw their bid to reach the 2023 World Cup end in agonising fashion last month, when they were beaten in the play-off final by Switzerland.

Wales' starting side against the Finns was packed with familiar faces - there was just one enforced change to the team which began the Switzerland tie - but Grainger made five second-half changes.

Bristol City duo Clark, 20, and Morgan, 22, Birmingham's Charlie Estcourt, 24, and 21-year-old Crystal Palace forward Hughes were all given a chance to impress off the bench alongside Megan Wynne, while 22-year-old Woodham started the game at left-back.

"It's so exciting - it was very positive to see so many girls get so many minutes," said Carrie Jones, the teenage winger who scored Wales' goal against Finland.

"I think it's a great sign of what's to come for Wales.

"Gemma has made the focus really clear, that this is going to be a process and now it's all about our growth heading into the Euro campaign."

Grainger said after the Switzerland defeat she felt confident Wales will appear at a major tournament for the first time in 2025.

While it appears most if not all Wales' senior players will still be around for the next qualifying campaign, Grainger wants her emerging talents to claim places in her team.

"We make some progress on camp," Grainger said. "Now it's up to those individuals to go back to their clubs and work as hard as they can.

"I have no doubt in my mind that those players you have seen come into the [Finland] game are going to go away and make my decision harder.

"That's what I want them to do. I want them to come back and show everybody why they should be starting in this team."