Jamie McGonigle (right) put Derry ahead in the 19th minute

Derry City thrashed Shelbourne 4-0 in front of 32,000 spectators at the Aviva Stadium to secure their first FAI Cup triumph since 2012.

Goals from Jamie McGonigle and Cameron McJannet had Derry in control by half-time and McJannet and Jordan McEneff's late penalty added to their advantage.

The Candystripes went in as favourites having finished second in the League of Ireland behind Shamrock Rovers.

Derry's recent form had been a concern but they dominated from the off.

Ruaidhri Higgins' side took the lead in the 19th minute when Ryan Graydon's cut back from the byline found McGonigle, who swept the ball to the net from close range.

Derry doubled their lead on 35 minutes as Michael Duffy's shot took a deflection off a Shels defender and fell to McJannet.

McJannet got his second and gave the 15,000 travelling Derry fans more to cheer about as he bundled home from close range to ensure it would be red and white ribbons on the FAI Cup this year.

Duffy went close to increasing Derry's lead as he rattled the crossbar after making a charge from midfield.

But the fourth goal did come in injury-time when substitute McEneff was brought down by Gavin Hodgins and the 21-year-old midfielder took the spot kick himself, making no mistake as he celebrated in style in front of the elated Derry support.

Shelbourne did go close to getting on terms within a minute of McGonigle's opener as Aodh Dervin's free-kick flashed inches wide but that was as good as it got for Damien Duff's outclassed side, who were aiming to clinch club's first FAI Cup since 2000.

Derry City beat St Patrick's Athletic to secure their last FAI Cup triumph 10 years ago and the Candystripes' victory means Pat's secure European football by dint of their fourth spot in the League of Ireland table.