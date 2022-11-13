Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Norway say Manchester City striker Haaland could feature against Finland last weekend

Manchester City star Erling Haaland will miss Norway's friendly game against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Thursday.

Haaland's anticipated involvement had contributed to 45,000 tickets being sold for the match.

The Norwegian FA said on Sunday that Haaland and keeper Jacob Karlstrøm would "not join the team in Dublin".

Norway's statement added that Haaland could feature in next weekend's friendly against Finland.

Haaland is the Premier League's top goalscorer this season having notched 18 goals in 13 games.

The Norway star has missed a number of games over the last month after being troubled by a foot injury although he did feature in Saturday's shock 2-1 home defeat by Brentford after coming on as substitute in the previous Premier League win over Fulham, when he scored a match-clinching late penalty.