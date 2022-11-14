Scotland v Venezuela Women

Substitution, Scotland. Kirsty Hanson replaces Martha Thomas.
Line-ups
Scotland
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 12Fife
- 2McLauchlan
- 6Clark
- 4Corsie
- 3Docherty
- 22CuthbertSubstituted forArthurat 70'minutes
- 7BrownSubstituted forHayat 70'minutes
- 16Murray
- 9Weir
- 18Emslie
- 20ThomasSubstituted forHansonat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Gibson
- 5Clark
- 8Kerr
- 10Hanson
- 11Davidson
- 13Eddie
- 14Arthur
- 15Howard
- 19McAllister
- 21Cumings
- 23Muir
- 24Smith
- 25Hay
- 26Clachers
Venezuela Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 13Cáceres
- 2Herrera
- 5GiménezBooked at 31mins
- 4Peraza
- 6Romero
- 8Martinez
- 20Rodríguez
- 11CarrascoBooked at 43mins
- 18Viso
- 19Speckmaier
- 9Castellanos
Substitutes
- 1Velásquez
- 3Gutiérrez
- 7Villamizar
- 14Solórzano
- 15Fraiz
- 16Campos
- 17Astudillo
- 21Sandoval
- 22Azuaje
- 23Moreno
- Referee:
- Zulema González González
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home77%
- Away23%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution, Scotland. Brogan Hay replaces Fiona Brown.
Substitution
Substitution, Scotland. Chloe Arthur replaces Erin Cuthbert because of an injury.
Offside, Venezuela Women. Deyna Castellanos tries a through ball, but Ysaura Viso is caught offside.
Foul by Caroline Weir (Scotland).
Deyna Castellanos (Venezuela Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Deyna Castellanos (Venezuela Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Caroline Weir (Scotland).
Post update
Ysaura Viso (Venezuela Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Scotland 2, Venezuela Women 1. Deyna Castellanos (Venezuela Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Barbara Martinez.
Offside, Venezuela Women. Ysaura Viso tries a through ball, but Mariana Speckmaier is caught offside.
Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Michelle Romero.
Foul by Caroline Weir (Scotland).
Michelle Romero (Venezuela Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Scotland 2, Venezuela Women 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Scotland 2, Venezuela Women 0.
Booking
Raiderlin Carrasco (Venezuela Women) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Raiderlin Carrasco (Venezuela Women).
Offside, Scotland. Claire Emslie tries a through ball, but Nicola Docherty is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Scotland 2, Venezuela Women 0. Claire Emslie (Scotland) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fiona Brown with a cross.