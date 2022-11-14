Close menu
Women's International Friendlies
ScotlandScotland2Venezuela WomenVenezuela Women1

Scotland v Venezuela Women

Scotland v Venezuela Women

Line-ups

Scotland

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 12Fife
  • 2McLauchlan
  • 6Clark
  • 4Corsie
  • 3Docherty
  • 22CuthbertSubstituted forArthurat 70'minutes
  • 7BrownSubstituted forHayat 70'minutes
  • 16Murray
  • 9Weir
  • 18Emslie
  • 20ThomasSubstituted forHansonat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Gibson
  • 5Clark
  • 8Kerr
  • 10Hanson
  • 11Davidson
  • 13Eddie
  • 14Arthur
  • 15Howard
  • 19McAllister
  • 21Cumings
  • 23Muir
  • 24Smith
  • 25Hay
  • 26Clachers

Venezuela Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 13Cáceres
  • 2Herrera
  • 5GiménezBooked at 31mins
  • 4Peraza
  • 6Romero
  • 8Martinez
  • 20Rodríguez
  • 11CarrascoBooked at 43mins
  • 18Viso
  • 19Speckmaier
  • 9Castellanos

Substitutes

  • 1Velásquez
  • 3Gutiérrez
  • 7Villamizar
  • 14Solórzano
  • 15Fraiz
  • 16Campos
  • 17Astudillo
  • 21Sandoval
  • 22Azuaje
  • 23Moreno
Referee:
Zulema González González

Match Stats

Home TeamScotlandAway TeamVenezuela Women
Possession
Home77%
Away23%
Shots
Home9
Away3
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Scotland. Kirsty Hanson replaces Martha Thomas.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Scotland. Brogan Hay replaces Fiona Brown.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Scotland. Chloe Arthur replaces Erin Cuthbert because of an injury.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Venezuela Women. Deyna Castellanos tries a through ball, but Ysaura Viso is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Caroline Weir (Scotland).

  6. Post update

    Deyna Castellanos (Venezuela Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Deyna Castellanos (Venezuela Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Caroline Weir (Scotland).

  9. Post update

    Ysaura Viso (Venezuela Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Scotland 2, Venezuela Women 1. Deyna Castellanos (Venezuela Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Barbara Martinez.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Venezuela Women. Ysaura Viso tries a through ball, but Mariana Speckmaier is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Michelle Romero.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Caroline Weir (Scotland).

  14. Post update

    Michelle Romero (Venezuela Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Second Half

    Second Half begins Scotland 2, Venezuela Women 0.

  16. Half Time

    First Half ends, Scotland 2, Venezuela Women 0.

  17. Booking

    Raiderlin Carrasco (Venezuela Women) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

  18. Post update

    Hand ball by Raiderlin Carrasco (Venezuela Women).

  19. Post update

    Offside, Scotland. Claire Emslie tries a through ball, but Nicola Docherty is caught offside.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Scotland 2, Venezuela Women 0. Claire Emslie (Scotland) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fiona Brown with a cross.

