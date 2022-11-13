Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Azmoun moved from Zenit St Petersburg to sign for Bayer Leverkusen in January

Iran manager Carlos Queiroz has included injured forward Sardar Azmoun in his squad for the World Cup.

Bayer Leverkusen's Azmoun has been out since suffering a calf injury in the warm-up the Champions League game against Porto on 4 October.

Al Wakrah midfielder Omid Ebrahimi picked up a groin injury in a friendly against Nicaragua this week and misses out on a place in the squad.

Iran open their World Cup campaign against England on 21 November.

They then play Wales on 25 November and the United States on 29 November in their other Group B matches.

Striker Mehdi Taremi has scored 13 times in 19 appearances for Porto this season and is expected to lead the attack for Iran, who will play a final warm-up game against Tunisia before the World Cup.

Iran squad

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand (Persepolis), Amir Abedzadeh (Ponferradina), Seyed Hossein Hosseini (Esteghlal), Payam Niazmand (Sepahan)

Defenders: Ehsan Hajsafi (AEK Athens), Morteza Pouraliganji (Persepolis), Ramin Rezaeian (Sepahan), Milad Mohammadi (AEK Athens), Hossein Kanaanizadegan (Al Ahli), Shojae Khalilzadeh (Al Ahli), Sadegh Moharrami (Dinamo Zagreb), Rouzbeh Cheshmi (Esteghlal), Majid Hosseini (Kayserispor), Abolfazl Jalali (Esteghlal)

Midfielders: Ahmad Noorollahi (Shabab Al Ahli), Saman Ghoddos (Brentford), Vahid Amiri (Persepolis), Saeid Ezatolahi (Vejle), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Feyenoord), Mehdi Torabi (Persepolis), Ali Gholizadeh (Charleroi), Ali Karimi (Kayserispor)

Forwards: Karim Ansarifard (Omonia Nicosia), Sardar Azmoun (Bayer Leverkusen), Mehdi Taremi (Porto)

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Apple external-link - Android external-link - Amazon external-link

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds