Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Sadio Mane scored the winning penalty in the shootout as Senegal beat Egypt to win the Africa Cup of Nations

Fifa World Cup Host nation : Qatar Dates : 20 November-18 December Coverage : Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

Senegal manager Aliou Cisse says the football family are "saddened" by Sadio Mane's absence but his side will "rise to the challenge" at the World Cup.

The African champions open their campaign against Group A opponents the Netherlands on Monday (16:00 GMT).

Bayern Munich forward Mane will miss the tournament due to a knee injury.

"We are not just talking about Senegalese people but people around the world and the whole football family is saddened," said Cisse.

"He represents the African continent as well as Senegal," he added. "I have received phone calls from around the world.

"All coaches build teams around their best player, that is also the case for us. We have a strong team as well, with experienced and young players ready to rise to the challenge."

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk said he spoke to his former Liverpool team-mate Mane.

"As a friend I just wanted to know how he was. I feel sad for him. I know how hard he worked for this and he wants to be important for Senegal," he added.

"He has been important in the last few years especially. It is tough. Obviously he will be a big miss for them. Hopefully we can benefit a little bit from that."

TEAM NEWS

Monaco winger Krepin Diatta and Marseille's Bamba Dieng are in line to replace Mane., but RB Leipzig's Abdou Diallo may miss out with a knee issue.

The Dutch are without forward Memphis Depay, who scored 12 goals in World Cup qualifying, with a hamstring injury.

Defender Denzel Dumfries is a doubt, while midfielder Marten de Roon has struggled with a back issue.

SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Senegal manager Aliou Cisse and winger Krepin Diatta faced the media on Sunday ahead of their opening match

Mane is out of the tournament which is a huge blow to Senegal. They won the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year but they struggled to score goals, even with him in the team.

Senegal are defensively strong and don't concede many either, but that lack of cutting edge might cost them if they get to the knockout stages.

I'm very confident the Netherlands will reach the last 16 though, and I think they could surprise a few people at this tournament.

It sounds odd saying the Dutch are dark horses here because they traditionally have such a strong international side, but I am not so sure that has been the case in recent years.

You look through this team though, and they have so many talented players. If they click, they can go far - and they should get off to a winning start here.

Prediction: 0-2

Chris Sutton's predictions for the opening round of World Cup games

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the first encounter between Senegal and Netherlands in all competitions.

Senegal and Netherlands have qualified for the World Cup together for the first time. The Dutch failed to qualify for the two World Cups in which Senegal appeared (2002, 2018).

Netherlands have a W3-D1-L0 record against African opposition at the World Cup. They have won their last five matches against African opposition in all competitions.

Senegal have a W3-D3-L2 record in World Cup matches. All three victories were against European opposition.

Senegal

Senegal were one of two teams to qualify for the 2022 World Cup after a penalty shootout in their final qualifying match

They have won their opening match in both of their two World Cup campaigns: 1-0 against France in 2002 and 2-1 versus Poland in 2018

The best result by an African team at the World Cup was reaching the quarter-finals: Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002 and Ghana in 2010.

Senegal have scored seven of their 11 World Cup goals before half-time. They conceded seven of their 10 goals against in the second half or extra time.

Idrissa Gueye (96) is second in Senegal's all-time leading appearance makers, behind only Henri Camara (98).

Senegal coach Aliou Cissé has been involved in all World Cup campaigns of Senegal. He was captain in 2002 and manager of the team in 2018 and 2022.

Netherlands