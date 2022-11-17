Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 18 November

Connah's Quay Nomads v Caernarfon Town; 19:45 GMT: Connah's Quay Nomads will cut the gap on leaders The New Saints to four points if they can secure an eighth consecutive league win with victory over Caernarfon Town. Neil Gibson's side are in impressive form having not lost at home this season and won 11 games in all competitions on the bounce. Caernarfon put up a gritty display despite losing 2-1 at Saints in the Welsh Cup last weekend and are fifth in the table, with three wins and two defeats from their last five games.

Aberystwyth Town v Pontypridd United; 20:00 GMT: Aberystwyth have won their last four home league games although in last weekend's Welsh Cup third round they were beaten by Newtown at Park Avenue. Anthony Williams' men are eighth in the table and only two points ahead of Friday's opponents, who are in the bottom two. Pontypridd will be looking to complete a league double over the Seasiders having secured their first Cymru Premier win with a 2-1 victory at USW Sports Park in August.

Saturday, 19 November

Airbus UK v Haverfordwest County; 14:30 GMT: Manager Jamie Reed enjoyed his first win in charge of Airbus last Saturday as they came from behind to beat Trefelin BGC in the Welsh Cup but a first league win still eludes the Broughton-based team and they remain bottom on -2 points. County''s last visit to Flintshire, to face Flint earlier this month, saw them come away with a 1-0 victory and halt a run of four successive defeats.

Cardiff Met v Bala Town; 14:30 GMT: Despite losing their last two games, Cardiff Met remain in the top six and three points in front of seventh placed Flint. Bala, unbeaten in three games since losing heavily at home to The New Saints, are third in the table ahead of this weekend's games and won 2-0 when the sides met at Maes Tegid in the reverse fixture in September,

Flint Town United v Newtown; 14:30 GMT: Flint were beaten in their last two league games having won for the first time at home on their new pitch prior to those matches. Lee Fowler's side are seventh going into the weekend's round of fixtures when they face a 10th placed Newtown team who returned to winning ways against Airbus in their last league outing after two defeats on the bounce.

Penybont v The New Saints; 17:15 GMT: Ryan Brobbel's late goal secured Saints' first league win of the season when they beat Penybont at Park Hall in August and since then the reigning champions have won 11 consecutive games to maintain their lead at the top of the table. Penybont won their last league game after two games without a win.