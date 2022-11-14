Genero Adran Premier results
Wednesday, 9 November
Abergavenny 1-3 Swansea City
Sunday, 13 November
Cardiff City 3-1 Cardiff Met
The New Saints 2-2 Pontypridd United
Aberystwyth Town 5-1 Barry Town United
