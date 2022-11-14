Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Mark Sykes has impressed for Bristol City in the Championship this season

Friendly international - Republic of Ireland v Norway Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Thursday, 17 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary and match report on the BBC Sport website

Bristol City winger Mark Sykes has been called into the Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming friendlies against Norway and Malta.

Sykes' inclusion comes after conformation that Wigan's Will Keane and Birmingham City's Scott Hogan have withdrawn because of injury.

The Belfast-born 25-year-old played underage football for Northern Ireland before switching allegiance in 2020.

Sykes was called up to the Republic squad in March but is yet to be capped.

The former Oxford United player was previously included in three Northern Ireland squads under then manager Michael O'Neill but did not play.

The 25-year-old won 11 caps for the NI Under-21 side.

The Republic of Ireland team will train at the Aviva Stadium on Monday ahead of Thursday's game with the Norwegians, who will arrive in Belfast without star striker Erling Haaland.

Manager Stale Solbakken has elected to give the in-form Manchester City forward the night off.

Republic manager Stephen Kenny confirmed his Republic of Ireland squad last week, with Under-21 players Evan Ferguson and Will Smallbone having been included in the senior squad for the first time.

Kenny is without forwards Adam Idah, Troy Parrott and Aaron Connolly because of injury.

The Irish team will face Malta away in their second game on Sunday 20 November.