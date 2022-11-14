Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Matt Bloomfield retired from playing in February

Colchester United manager Matt Bloomfield insists they are making "strides forward" despite a run of eight games without a win.

The U's are bottom of League Two following a 1-0 defeat at Crewe in which they had double the hosts' shots on target.

Former Wycombe coach Bloomfield, 38, was appointed at the end of September.

"I won't hide behind stats because the one that mattered was against us," he told BBC Essex Sport.

"We were the dominant team, we created the better chances - even their manager said to me at the end that they didn't know how they got a point, let alone three.

"But we weren't clinical in one box and conceded a goal in the other. I'm extremely disappointed."

Following a 2-1 defeat at AFC Wimbledon in his first game in charge, Bloomfield then saw his side beat Charlton in the Papa John's Trophy and Harrogate in League Two - both 2-1.

Since then, however, they have failed to win a match and have only 11 points from 18 league games.

"I want us to have an identity, I want us to have a brand of football, I want us to have a style and a culture we all believe in," said Bloomfield.

"It's an emotional game, it matters, it's my life. It means everything to me at the moment."

Colchester are next in action at home to Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

"We're making strides forward, I believe in that. I think anyone who watches us regularly believes in that," continued Bloomfield.

"But at the same time, we want results to turn in our favour sooner rather than later."

Bloomfield gave 18-year-old striker Samson Tovide his second league start against Crewe.

"I love young footballers, I love giving them an opportunity to play. He gave us energy at the top end of the pitch and he's going to be a good player," the U's boss added.

"He just needs to keep his feet on the ground, keep learning. We'll keep working with him and hopefully guide him forward."