Darrell Clarke was previously manager of Bristol Rovers and Walsall

Manager Darrell Clarke says Port Vale have a "long way" to go to establish themselves as a League One club.

Clarke led Vale to promotion via last season's League Two play-offs, but are currently 15th in the third tier.

Saturday's 4-0 defeat at Oxford United was their joint heaviest in the league this term, equalling the score in the opening game against Exeter in August.

"We were soft - we didn't really get ourselves going," Clarke told BBC Radio Stoke.

"One or two decisions went against us but that doesn't mean we have to be soft in our approach.

"It certainly should give everybody a kick up the backside, to realise there's still a long way to be an established League One team, because on that performance we are nowhere near it."

Vale - in their first League One campaign since 2016-17 - face a home game with Charlton on Saturday before travelling to leaders Plymouth Argyle a week later.

"It comes from the coaching staff to make sure their individual mindsets are good and ready to respond in the next game," said Clarke.

"But I was under no illusion that there were going to be one or two League One games this season that would go like this.

"We will reset - and we will bounce back."