Stale Solbakken will be without Erling Haaland for Thursday's trip to Dublin

International friendly: Republic of Ireland v Norway Venue: Aviva Stadium Dublin Date: Thursday, 17 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live text and report on the BBC Sport website

Norway manager Stale Solbakken has said the "world was asleep" when Qatar was awarded the World Cup by Fifa.

Solbakken added that "Fifa has the biggest failing" and made "the biggest mistake" when Qatar was controversially named as host nation in 2010.

The Norwegian boss was speaking before Thursday's friendly with the Republic of Ireland in Dublin.

"The first years after it was given to Qatar, I think the whole world was more or less asleep," he said.

"I think it's only in the last years that it's suddenly, 'Oh, the World Cup in Qatar'.

"I don't think football has done enough, I don't think journalists have done enough. I think you also have been asleep for a long, long time."

Qatar has been criticised for its stance on same-sex relationships, human rights and treatment of migrant workers before the tournament.

Norway, like the Republic of Ireland, did not qualify for the World Cup but Solbakken, when asked if he would have been uncomfortable taking his team to Qatar, added: "I think nobody is comfortable with it.

"But the teams that are going there, obviously the players' main issue should be to play football and for the coaches to coach the team.

"But I think at the same time, football's political people have a great responsibility to make a stand that this kind of way of where certain World Cups should go, that you need to act in a certain way and you have to have equal rights for all human beings and that all people are treated well."

When asked about Solbakken's remarks, Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny said: "It's a legitimate criticism. I can't discount that point of view. I personally made that point on the two occasions when we played Qatar.

"I spoke out at that time when we played Qatar in our group home and away, the disparity between rich and poor in Qatar, the deaths of the migrant workers - obviously the numbers have been questioned, different media outlets have given different accounts of what kind of numbers.

"But there's no doubt that it was distressing and very tragic, really, in those circumstances. It shouldn't happen, that's for sure."

Kenny defends Qatar scouting trip

Kenny has defended his decision to spend five days in Qatar as he scouts France and the Netherlands before the start of the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

In contrast, Norway will be sending only one member of staff - an analyst to assess Euro 2024 qualifying opponents Spain.

"I'm just going in and out for five days. I'm going to see France twice - I've got to do the job to the best of my ability as Irish manager. I get to see France twice against Tunisia and Denmark, I get to see Holland ahead of the World Cup," said the 51-year-old.

"Obviously, with the nature of matches only being an hour away, I get the opportunity to go to eight games in five days just to continue learning and to find out about France and Holland particularly before we play them, which is important for us, massive for us.

"Everything has been building towards this European Championship and towards attempting to qualify for the European Championship.

"That's been a big ambition and it's important to see the teams at their best in full flight. It gives you a real perspective on the team. That's the reason I'm going."

Norway will be without star striker Erling Haaland for the trip to Dublin after the Manchester City forward missed a number of games with a foot injury.

Meanwhile, the Republic could hand a debut to Oxford United's Mark Sykes and 18-year-old Brighton striker Evan Ferguson.