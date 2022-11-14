Close menu
The FA Cup - First Round - Replay
Chelmsford CityChelmsford City0BarnetBarnet1

Chelmsford City 0-1 Barnet: Idris Kanu header puts Bees through

Last updated on .From the section FA Cupcomments0

Barnet red card
The tie was goalless when Barnet had Sam Woods sent off

Idris Kanu headed 10-man Barnet into the second round of the FA Cup, with a 1-0 triumph at Chelmsford securing a trip to League One side Accrington.

Kanu popped up in the 73rd minute to nod in Ryan de Havilland's cross minutes after substitute Sam Woods was shown a straight red card for a tough challenge on Chelmsford's Louis Dunne.

The National League side had the best of the early chances in a goalless first half with Kian Flanagan denied 10 minutes in by a superb goal-line clearance from Eduino Vaz.

Woods was introduced at half-time but his evening lasted just 20 minutes as he went in high on Dunne and was shown a straight red card by referee Adrian Quelch.

The 10 men still managed to find the breakthrough, though, as De Havilland crossed for Kanu to nod the ball in from close range and put the visitors in front.

A last-minute equaliser from Charlie Ruff on November 5 had sent this tie to a replay and Chelmsford - of the National League South - had chances to take it to extra time, going close through Liam Trotter and Henry Ochieng, but it was the Bees who advanced.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Chelmsford City

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Ejeheri
  • 3Barnum-BobbSubstituted forYilaat 79'minutes
  • 2James
  • 5WinfieldBooked at 66mins
  • 17Vaz
  • 4Trotter
  • 8DunneSubstituted forOchiengat 72'minutes
  • 11Blackwell
  • 16Ruff
  • 10Jackson
  • 9Lodovica

Substitutes

  • 1Marsden
  • 7Yearn
  • 14Simpson
  • 15Ochieng
  • 18Terry
  • 19Yila
  • 20Hockey
  • 21Davison
  • 22Wilkes

Barnet

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Walker
  • 21Wynter
  • 4Collinge
  • 6Okimo
  • 23Beard
  • 14Pritchard
  • 8GormanSubstituted forArmstrongat 87'minutes
  • 16FlanaganSubstituted forWoodsat 45'minutesBooked at 66mins
  • 11KanuBooked at 66mins
  • 9KabambaSubstituted forDiarraat 90+4'minutes
  • 33De Havilland

Substitutes

  • 5Armstrong
  • 7Hall
  • 18Smith
  • 27Diarra
  • 28Woods
  • 31Azaze
  • 32Shields
Referee:
Adrian Quelch
Attendance:
3,015

Match Stats

Home TeamChelmsford CityAway TeamBarnet
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home12
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelmsford City 0, Barnet 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelmsford City 0, Barnet 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Barnet. Moussa Diarra replaces Nicke Kabamba.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Harry Lodovica (Chelmsford City).

  5. Post update

    Sam Beard (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Henry Ochieng (Chelmsford City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harry Lodovica (Chelmsford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liam Trotter (Chelmsford City) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Chelmsford City. Conceded by Sam Beard.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Barnet. Marvin Armstrong replaces Dale Gorman because of an injury.

  11. Post update

    Liam Trotter (Chelmsford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Nicke Kabamba (Barnet).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelmsford City. Jamie Yila replaces Jazzi Barnum-Bobb.

  14. Post update

    Eduino Vaz (Chelmsford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ryan De Havilland (Barnet).

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Chelmsford City 0, Barnet 1. Idris Kanu (Barnet) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan De Havilland.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Henry Ochieng (Chelmsford City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelmsford City. Henry Ochieng replaces Louis Dunne because of an injury.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nicke Kabamba (Barnet) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  20. Dismissal

    Sam Woods (Barnet) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 14th November 2022

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport