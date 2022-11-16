Salford City v Peterborough United

Attempt missed. Kwame Poku (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Hector Kyprianou following a corner.
Line-ups
Salford
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1King
- 5Eastham
- 42Vassell
- 26Leak
- 24Bolton
- 16Galbraith
- 6Watt
- 3Touray
- 8Lund
- 7Watson
- 9Hendry
Substitutes
- 10Bailey
- 12Chapman
- 17Smith
- 19Tolaj
- 21Melhado
- 22Jenkins
- 23Berkoe
- 35O'Brien
- 36Dackers
Peterborough
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Bergström
- 24Thompson
- 6Kent
- 4Edwards
- 3Butler
- 16Burrows
- 7Fuchs
- 22Kyprianou
- 11Poku
- 14Marriott
- 10Mason-Clark
Substitutes
- 2Watts
- 5Knight
- 17Jones
- 19Ajiboye
- 26Randall
- 27Taylor
- 28Blackmore
- 50Bodnar
- 51Hickinson
- Referee:
- Ben Toner
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away5
Live Text
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Tom King.
Attempt missed. Hector Kyprianou (Peterborough United) right footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Ephron Mason-Clark with a cross.
Foul by Matthew Lund (Salford City).
Hector Kyprianou (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Elliot Watt (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Marriott (Peterborough United).
Attempt missed. Matthew Lund (Salford City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Elliot Watt with a cross following a set piece situation.
Ibou Touray (Salford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ben Thompson (Peterborough United).
Attempt missed. Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Harrison Burrows.
Attempt saved. Harrison Burrows (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Kwame Poku (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Marriott.
Callum Hendry (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Thompson (Peterborough United).
Foul by Jack Marriott (Peterborough United).
Luke Bolton (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Harrison Burrows (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Thompson with a cross.
Attempt missed. Harrison Burrows (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Hector Kyprianou.
Theo Vassell (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
