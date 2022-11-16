Close menu
The FA Cup - First Round - Replay
SalfordSalford City0PeterboroughPeterborough United0

Salford City v Peterborough United

Line-ups

Salford

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1King
  • 5Eastham
  • 42Vassell
  • 26Leak
  • 24Bolton
  • 16Galbraith
  • 6Watt
  • 3Touray
  • 8Lund
  • 7Watson
  • 9Hendry

Substitutes

  • 10Bailey
  • 12Chapman
  • 17Smith
  • 19Tolaj
  • 21Melhado
  • 22Jenkins
  • 23Berkoe
  • 35O'Brien
  • 36Dackers

Peterborough

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Bergström
  • 24Thompson
  • 6Kent
  • 4Edwards
  • 3Butler
  • 16Burrows
  • 7Fuchs
  • 22Kyprianou
  • 11Poku
  • 14Marriott
  • 10Mason-Clark

Substitutes

  • 2Watts
  • 5Knight
  • 17Jones
  • 19Ajiboye
  • 26Randall
  • 27Taylor
  • 28Blackmore
  • 50Bodnar
  • 51Hickinson
Referee:
Ben Toner

Match Stats

Home TeamSalfordAway TeamPeterborough
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home1
Away7
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kwame Poku (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Hector Kyprianou following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Tom King.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hector Kyprianou (Peterborough United) right footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Ephron Mason-Clark with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Lund (Salford City).

  5. Post update

    Hector Kyprianou (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Elliot Watt (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jack Marriott (Peterborough United).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matthew Lund (Salford City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Elliot Watt with a cross following a set piece situation.

  9. Post update

    Ibou Touray (Salford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ben Thompson (Peterborough United).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Harrison Burrows.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Harrison Burrows (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kwame Poku (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Marriott.

  14. Post update

    Callum Hendry (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ben Thompson (Peterborough United).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jack Marriott (Peterborough United).

  17. Post update

    Luke Bolton (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harrison Burrows (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Thompson with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harrison Burrows (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Hector Kyprianou.

  20. Post update

    Theo Vassell (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

