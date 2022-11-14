Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Louise Quinn captained the Republic of Ireland on her 100th appearance

Louise Quinn scored on her 100th appearance as the Republic of Ireland beat Morocco 4-0 in Marbella.

The match was the first game for Vera Pauw's side since they qualified for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next summer.

Megan Connolly curled home the opener after two minutes before Katie McCabe netted a penalty on eight minutes.

Quinn added a third on 75 minutes after charging down a clearance before Kyra Carusa completed the scoring.

The Republic made a blistering start when Connolly curled home a fine effort into the top corner with just two minutes on the clock.

McCabe, who handed the captain's armband over to Quinn for her 100th game, added a second when she was brought down in the area and scored the resulting penalty on eight minutes.

Morocco grew into the game and chances started to flow for both sides, however, Quinn scored a bizarre third to put the game back in Ireland's control.

Morocco defender Salma Amani attempted to clear McCabe's free-kick, but Birmingham City defender Quinn, 32, stuck out a leg to block the clearance and the ball bounced into the bottom corner.

On her 27th birthday, Carusa rounded out the win with 11 minutes to play when the HB Koge striker glanced home Aine O'Gorman's cross.