Adam Murray recently spent six months at Besiktas, working alongside ex-Barnsley and West Brom manager Valerien Ismael

AFC Fylde have appointed former Barnsley assistant Adam Murray as their new head coach, replacing James Rowe.

Rowe resigned from the National League North club in September after being charged with sexual assault, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Murray, 41, worked as an assistant under Valerien Ismael at Barnsley, West Bromwich Albion, and most recently Besiktas, in Turkey.

He also had two caretaker spells in charge at Oakwell.

"There is no doubt that we've made an appointment that is a perfect match for the club and for Adam," said AFC Fylde executive vice-chairman Phil Humphreys.

"To his credit, he's emerged as our first choice following a professional and robust recruitment process that saw more than 100 applicants for the role. "

Fylde are eighth in their division and face League Two Gillingham in an FA Cup first-round replay on Tuesday.