Scotland's defeat to an inspired Ukraine side at the start of June might have extended the Tartan Army's wait for a Fifa World Cup trip, but that doesn't mean there isn't any Scottish interest.

Dundee United, St Mirren, Hearts, Hibernian, St Johnstone, Celtic and Rangers all have players in Qatar - a far cry from the 2014 World Cup, when Celtic were the only Scottish side represented.

BBC Scotland has scanned through all the Scottish-born players, Scottish-based players, and found every possible link to these shores in order to pick which teams you should be backing at this World Cup...

The obvious choice - Australia

Jason Cummings of Australia, formerly of Scotland

Socceroos manager Graham Arnold could name an SPFL select XI from the squad he has selected for this World Cup, even if it would require a makeshift goalkeeper.

In addition to the seven current Premiership players named, the Australia squad also features Aberdeen-born Harry Souttar, former Scotland forward Jason Cummings, Scotland Under-19 cap Jamie Maclaren, and Jackson Irvine of Celtic, Hibs and Ross County fame.

Indeed, if Cummings is paired up front with Martin Boyle, then Australia's strike-force in Qatar could well have been Scotland's in an alternate universe.

St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus has heaped praise on Scottish football in the build-up to the finals, crediting the Premiership with launching his international career.

Speaking to BBC Scotland, he said: "A big thank you to St Mirren, to the staff, to everyone here for giving me that chance to come from Australia and really showcase my ability and work hard on my talent."

Warms your heart, doesn't it?

When you factor in that Australia have also provided Scotland with the "best on earth" in Lyndon Dykes, the reasons to back them continue to mount up.

The geographical choice - Canada

David Wotherspoon of St Johnstone and Canada

As if St Johnstone's David Wotherspoon wasn't enough, there's a list longer than a Tartan Army rendition of Do-Re-Mi of obscure Canadian outposts named after a host of Scottish metropolises.

Airdrie, Carstairs and Kirkcaldy are just a few found in Alberta, British Columbia's Montrose and Fintry Delta, too. Not to mention Gretna, Selkirk and St Andrews of Manitoba, or Aberdeen, Balmoral, Dundee or Rothesay in New Brunswick.

Elsewhere, there's Iona, Granton, Lochaber, Dalkeith, Elgin, Glasgow, Hamilton, Paisley, Perth and even Caledonia.

You get the idea...

The controversial choice - England

James Maddison of England and formerly of Aberdeen

Just hear me out...

English football offers a home for many Scottish footballers and also provides players for clubs across Scotland.

Andy Robertson has become one of the world's best full-backs at Liverpool; Che Adams and Liam Cooper are both from south of the M74, too. It is a relationship that benefits both parties, even if our cousins across the border refuse to appreciate the beauty of the cinch.

England also have James Maddison in their squad, moulded into the player he is today while on loan at Pittodrie.

Despite all this, it is probably a bridge too far for Scottish fans to look past generations of deep-rooted rivalry and truly support the Auld Enemy.

The alternative choice - Wales or the United States

Cameron Carter-Vickers of Celtic and the US

If supporting them is not for you, then following Wales or the United States - two of England's Group B opponents - might be the way to go.

Should the English suffer a surprise group-stage exit, you might enjoy a wee bit of schadenfreude as well as getting the chance to cheer on some SPFL boys.

Dundee United's Dylan Levitt is in the Wales squad, and Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers is in for the US.

The hipster's choice - Japan

Daizen Maeda, Japan and Celtic

Japan's cultural links to Scotland go back generations. No, really...

Scottish expertise in ship-building and manufacturing were both used by the Japanese as they rapidly modernised in the 20th century.

Twenty six lighthouses were built around the Japanese coastline in the 1870s under the guidance of Kincardineshire's Richard Brunton.

Then there was Aberdonian Thomas Blake Glover, who arrived in Nagasaki in 1859, and brought the first steam train to Japan, oversaw the country's first coal mine, its first dry dock, while the Mitsubishi company of today can trace its origins back to him. A busy man.

The links go on. The now world-famous Nikka whisky distillery was co-founded by Masataka Taketsuru, who studied in Glasgow, and his Scottish wife Jessie Cowan. Sean Connery's supposed final bow as James Bond in You Only Live Twice brought Tokyo and Japan into the cultural mainstream.

Back on the football pitch, Shunsuke Nakamura signing for Celtic in 2006, and his subsequent success, catapulted Scottish football into the Japanese consciousness. Within three years of his arrival at Parkhead, Celtic had become the third biggest Scottish brand in Japan, behind only whisky and Connery.

The current crop of Japanese stars at Celtic have continued that legacy, with Daizen Maeda selected in manager Hajime Moriyasu's World Cup squad.

Throw in a gorgeous set of kits and a couple of glamour ties against Germany and Spain, what more could you want?