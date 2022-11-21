Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Manager Kasper Hjulmand, goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and captain Simon Kjaer spoke to media on Monday

Fifa World Cup Host nation : Qatar Dates : 20 November-18 December Coverage : Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand said their "dream was to win something" but admitted they are "not favourites" at the World Cup in Qatar.

Their best performance was in 1998, when they reached the quarter finals.

Denmark are in Group D with holders France, Australia and Tunisia, who they take on in their first match on Tuesday (13:00 GMT).

Hjulmand said: "This group of players have the quality to win everything. Are we the favourites? No."

He added: "But we can beat everyone on the day and we have a very strong self-confidence. The best way of winning everything is to dream big and go into a tournament to win it.

"We have a good feeling. We are in a good position and ready to attack. I think we still have a gap to close on the best nations, but does that mean we cannot beat them on the day? No."

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest

Denmark reached the semi-finals of Euro 2020, losing 2-1 to England. Earlier in the tournament, midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during their opening match against Finland.

Asked what it meant to have him in the squad in Qatar, Hjulmand said Eriksen was the "heartbeat of the team".

"He is a fantastic player but an even better person. It's just a pleasure to work with Christian," he added.

Captain Simon Kjaer, who received the Uefa President's Award for his response to the Eriksen situation, said the team were "thankful" to have Eriksen in Qatar.

"As a football player, he is probably one of the best I have ever seen in terms of quality, love for the game and just hanging around with the boys. He maybe appreciated it more than us," he added.

"We love having Christian by our side. Every minute he plays is only a plus for Denmark."

TEAM NEWS

Denmark's Frederik Ronnow missed Union Berlin's final three Bundesliga matches with a hamstring injury.

Wolfsburg forward Jonas Wind is also a doubt with a muscle issue.

Tunisia captain Youssef Msakni missed the 2018 World Cup with an anterior cruciate ligament injury and has struggled with injury again in the build-up to Qatar - but is expected to be fit to face Denmark.

SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Tunisia's strength is at the back and Ellyes Skhiri, who sits in front of their defence, is a key man for them.

Denmark's main task will be to break them down, but I am expecting Eriksen to find a way through.

Prediction: 1-0

MATCH FACTS

Head to head

This is the first encounter between Denmark and Tunisia at the World Cup.

Their only previous meeting was a friendly 20 years ago in Japan, before the 2002 tournament, which Denmark won 2-1.

Denmark are unbeaten against African opposition at the World Cup (W2, D2), while Tunisia have never prevailed against European opposition at the tournament (D3, L7).

Denmark

This will be Denmark's sixth World Cup appearance. It's only the second time they have qualified for back-to-back tournaments (also in 1998 and 2002).

Denmark have made it out of the group stages in four of their five previous World Cup appearances but have never progressed further than the quarter-finals (lost 3-2 to Brazil in 1998).

Of Denmark's 30 goals at the World Cup, none have come from outside the box. No team has scored as many times in the tournament without ever finding the net from long range.

Denmark won nine of their 10 games in World Cup qualifying, only losing to Scotland. They kept more clean sheets in the group stage of European qualifying than any other side (eight).

No player scored more goals for Denmark in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup than Joakim Maehle (five, level with Andreas Skov Olsen), while no player was directly involved in more goals for the nation during their last major tournament than Maehle (3 - 2 goals, 1 assist at Euro 2020).

Tunisia

Tunisia are appearing at their sixth World Cup, though they have never progressed past the group stages.

Tunisia were the first African nation to win a match at the World Cup, beating Mexico 3-1 in 1978.

Going into Qatar 2022, Tunisia have lost nine - 60% - of their 15 World Cup games, the third-highest percentage by a team to have played at least 15 games in the competition, behind only Saudi Arabia (69% - 11/16) and Australia (63% - 10/16).

Tunisia have failed to keep a clean sheet in 14 of their 15 games at the World Cup (25 goals conceded), the only exception coming against West Germany in 1978 (0-0).

Wahbi Khazri has been directly involved in Tunisia's past four goals at the World Cup (two goals, two assists).

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Apple external-link - Android external-link - Amazon external-link

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds