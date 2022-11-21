France v Australia

Last updated on .From the section Football

Olivier Giroud needs just two goals to equal Thierry Henry's all-time record of 51 for France

Fifa World Cup Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings-Full coverage details

TEAM NEWS

France striker Olivier Giroud is set to lead the attack after Karim Benzema was ruled out of this tournament because of a thigh injury sustained in training.

Raphael Varane is expected to start for the first time since he suffered a hamstring injury in Manchester United's draw at Chelsea on 22 October.

Australia winger Martin Boyle was forced to withdraw on Sunday after failing to recover from a knee issue.

Defender Harry Souttar and playmaker Ajdin Hrustic will be assessed.

SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Australia have not picked West Bromwich Albion midfielder Tom Rogic, which is a mistake. His former Celtic team-mate Aaron Mooy did make the squad though, and his experience will help.

Graham Arnold's side come into the World Cup on the back of five consecutive wins, so they will be as confident as they could be... at least until they run into France.

As I've said, the holders are my tip to win it again. It would be a big shock if they didn't start with a victory.

Prediction: 2-0

Chris Sutton's predictions for the opening round of World Cup games

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

France won the only previous World Cup match between the two nations in the group stage in 2018.

Australia's only victory in five attempts in this fixture came in the group stage of the 2001 Confederations Cup. France, however, recovered to go on and win the trophy.

France's 6-0 win in a friendly at Parc de Princes in 2013 is their biggest against the Australians. Olivier Giroud scored twice.

France

France are taking part in a seventh successive World Cup - their longest-ever run.

They failed to score a goal in their only World Cup as holders in 2002.

Les Bleus can win their opening game in three successive World Cup appearances for the first time. In their previous two openers they defeated Honduras 3-0 in 2014 and Australia 2-1 in 2018.

However, the reigning world champions have won their first match in just three of the past 12 World Cups (D4, L5) - the exceptions were Germany in 1994 and Brazil in both 1998 and 2006.

France have won only one of their last six matches (D2, L3), including two defeats to Denmark.

Australia