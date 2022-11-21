Mexico v Poland

Last updated on .From the section Football

Raul Jimenez played the second half of Mexico's 2-1 defeat to Sweden, making his first appearance for club or country since August

TEAM NEWS

Mexico forward Henry Martin may lead the line instead of Raul Jimenez.

The Wolves striker made his comeback from a groin injury in a warm-up match last week but is likely to be short of full fitness.

Poland captain Robert Lewandowski will return to the starting line-up after being rested in Wednesday's friendly win versus Chile.

Centre-back Kamil Glik, 34, is set to win his 100th cap, and would become the fifth Pole to reach the milestone.

SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Mexico have got an experienced side but they have not been in great form of late.

Poland are not exactly flying either, and their hopes really rest with Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski and Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski, who has been terrific this season.

So, this group is hard to call. I'm going for Mexico to take second place behind Argentina, but I think they will start with a draw.

Prediction: 0-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Poland won the only previous World Cup meeting between the two sides in 1978, beating Mexico 3-1 in the group stage in Argentina.

Mexico are unbeaten in six encounters since that defeat, winning three matches and drawing the other three.

Mexico

'El Tri' have won their opening group match at five of the past six World Cups, including a 1-0 victory against defending champions Germany in 2018. They have not lost their opener since 1994.

The Mexicans have progressed from the group stage at each of the previous eight World Cups they have participated in but have been beaten in the round of 16 at the last seven tournaments.

Midfielder Andres Guardado is set to appear in his fifth World Cup, equalling a tournament record set by fellow Mexicans Antonio Carbajal and Rafael Marquez, and German Lothar Matthaus.

Poland