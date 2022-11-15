Last updated on .From the section Football

Lennon last played for England in a win against Brazil in 2013

Former England winger Aaron Lennon has retired at the age of 35.

Lennon began his career at Leeds United and spent 10 years with Tottenham before spells at Everton, Burnley and Turkish side Kayserispor.

He won 21 England caps and played at the 2006 and 2010 World Cups.

"I've finally decided that the time is right to hang my boots up," he said. external-link "Having weighed up my options, I didn't feel any were right for me and my young family."

Lennon, who played for Burnley either side of a stint at Kayserispor, left the Clarets when his contract expired this summer.

"It has been a very tough decision as football has been my life since probably the age of three and the last 20 years playing professionally at the very top has been so amazing," he said.

"Football means so much to me and always will do. I don't think I even realised how much until I started considering this retirement - it has been everything and more.

"Now I'm very excited for this next chapter in my life and spending a lot more time with my loved ones.

"There is so much I want to do and give back with all my experience and experiences on and off the pitch and will be doing so in the near future.

"Football world, thank you from the bottom of my heart."