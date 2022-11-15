Antoine Semenyo has been one of Bristol City's top playmakers in front of goal

Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo said it was "surreal" to be called up to the Ghana squad for the World Cup.

The 22-year-old will be making his first appearance at a major international tournament.

He made his debut for Ghana in June in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar.

"I woke up early on the Monday and I got a call from a plus 233 number - that's a Ghana number - and I wasn't sure," Semenyo told BBC Radio Bristol.

"I was a bit sceptical picking it up and it was the assistant coach saying I've been selected and it was all due to the hard work, so I'm happy.

"It felt so surreal, honestly, I couldn't believe what he was saying. I even thought it was a fake number at one stage.

"But when he told me I was just so excited, rolling around in my bed so happy. That's all the hard work that's gone into it."

Semenyo moved from his home in London as a teenager to join South Gloucestershire College, where Bristol City's academy is based, before signing his first professional deal in 2017.

He has been a first-team regular since the 2020-21 season and said the journey he had been on since college was "so crazy".

However, Semenyo missed the start of this season with the Robins due to a shin injury picked up while away with Ghana in the summer.

He made an instant impact on his return, scoring on his first appearance against Blackpool and now has four goals and two assists this campaign.

"The injuries have been really tough but mentally I just prepared myself to work hard to make sure I come back better and stronger, study my game and be the best I can be," Semenyo continued.

"I've done enough to get to where I am now so just need to get going."

'I want to be playing'

The next goal for Semenyo is to earn a place in the team's starting line up for their World Cup group matches.

Ghana face Portugal in their first match, before playing South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.

Ghana assistant coach, George Boateng - who is based in England - and Chris Hughton, who has been been working as a technical advisor for the team - have been to see Semenyo play in the Championship and regularly speak to him about his game.

"[They] give me their intake on what they think I can improve on and what they think I've done well. I'm in contact with them regularly and they give me feedback constantly about my game," he said.

"I want to be playing, I want to be involved so hopefully I've done enough to get in the starting line up."

Ghana might be the lowest ranked team in the tournament but Semenyo said they are not shying away from the challenge.

"I feel like we're up there as well, we can give them a challenge, we're just going to work hard, play our game and hopefully we can cause an upset," he added.

"The dream is to win, you always want to win. But getting into the round of 16, round of eight, it's definitely the target and then going from there."