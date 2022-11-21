Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

FA Cup second round Dates: Saturday-Sunday 26-27 November Coverage: Watch King's Lynn Town-Stevenage live on BBC One on Saturday (12:45 GMT) and Forest Green Rovers-Alvechurch live on BBC One on Saturday (15:00). Follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

The FA Cup second round takes place this weekend with 40 League One, League Two and non-league clubs one win from the third round, when Premier League and Championship clubs enter.

There are 20 ties over two days, including Alvechurch - the lowest ranked club left - at League One Forest Green Rovers.

King's Lynn Town, Ebbsfleet United, Chippenham Town and Buxton will also be looking to cause upsets against Football League opponents.

BBC One is showing two live games on Saturday, including King's Lynn Town's home tie with League Two Stevenage (12:45 GMT) followed by seventh-tier Alvechurch's match at Forest Green (15:00).

Ipswich Town, second in League One, are the highest-ranked side in the competition at this stage. They host National League North Buxton at Portman Road.

Second-round winning teams receive £67,000 and a place in third-round draw, when holders Liverpool enter. The third round takes place on the weekend 7-8 January 2023.

This season's FA Cup final takes place at Wembley on 3 June 2023.

Eleven of the 40 teams in the second round are non-league. Alvechurch, 20th in the Southern League Premier Division Central, won at League One Cheltenham in the first round.

At least one non-league side will be in the draw for the third round as National League Wrexham host Farnborough, from National League South, in front of the live S4C cameras on Saturday (15:15).

Part-time Alvechurch have earned £61,625 in prize money plus more from live television fees and sponsorship during this season's FA Cup run

Five ties to look out for

King's Lynn Town v Stevenage - Saturday, 12:45 GMT, live on BBC One

King's Lynn Town, second in National League North, are in the second round for the second time in three seasons.

In 2020, the non-league club were hammered 6-1 at Portsmouth at this stage, but confidence is high in Norfolk that they can cause an upset in front of the live BBC One cameras.

King's Lynn claimed a big scalp in the first round with a deserved 1-0 victory at League Two Doncaster, after substitute Gold Omotayo headed home the winner seven minutes from time.

King's Lynn are managed by Tommy Widdrington, who made 72 Premier League appearances for Southampton between 1992-1996, while midfielder Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain external-link is the brother of Liverpool's Alex.

Stevenage, managed by Steve Evans, are second in League Two after winning 12 of their 18 games.

They won 3-2 at National League Gateshead in the first round and are looking to reach the third round for the second time in three seasons.

Forest Green Rovers v Alvechurch - Saturday (15:00) live on BBC One

Will Worcestershire non-league side Alvechurch join the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea in the third round draw?

This is the Church's sixth game in the the competition after overcoming Mickleover, Harborough Town, Nuneaton Borough and Worksop Town in qualifying before winning at League One Cheltenham in the first round.

"I'm hopeful we can pull off another shock," said Church boss Ian Long. external-link

"We've probably lost that surprise element now and I don't think Forest Green will underestimate us."

Forest Green were League Two champions last season but have struggled in the third tier.

They are bottom of League One, four points from safety, after losing 11 of their 18 games. The Gloucestershire club have not reached the third round since 2009-10.

Ebbsfleet United v Fleetwood Town - Sunday (12:30) live on ITV

Excitement is growing in Kent as sixth-tier Ebbsfleet United eye a big upset by trying to knock out Fleetwood Town, opponents from three leagues above.

The Fleet are enjoying a fine season. Thety are top of National League South and have won four matches to reach this stage of the competition.

Ebbsfleet overcame National League Halifax 2-1 in the first round, with former Fulham youth player Toby Edser and ex-Mansfield Town forward Rakish Bingham on target.

Fleetwood are 16th in League One after winning just four of their 18 games in the third-tier. They avoided an upset in the first round after overcoming non-league Oxford City 3-1.

Will the Lancashire side steer clear of being on the end of an FA Cup surprise this time?

Burton Albion v Chippenham Town - Sunday (14:00)

Wiltshire non-league side Chippenham caused a huge shock in first round when they knocked out League One Lincoln City.

Former Cheltenham Town midfielder Joe Hanks scored the only goal of the tie to send the Bluebirds into the second round for the first time.

Now the National League South side are eyeing another League One scalp in the shape of Burton Albion, who are having a poor season.

The Brewers are second bottom and have conceded nine times in their past three League One games.

"This cup run is not just good for Chippenham Town - it's good for the town of Chippenham itself," said Bluebirds chairman Neil Blackmore. external-link

Ipswich Town v Buxton - Sunday (17:00)

National League North Buxton face a daunting tie at League One Ipswich, the highest ranked side at this stage.

Bucks assistant manager Tommy Miller played for Ipswich in the Premier League, while boss Jamie Vermiglio steered Chorley to the fourth round of the FA Cup in 2020-21.

"If we get a good start, it's 11 v 11 and you always ask yourself 'what if?'," said Vermiglio.

"That's what the lads will be asking themselves when it comes to that occasion. Anything can happen."

Ipswich, winners in 1977-78, are second in League One under Kieran McKenna, who worked with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

FA Cup first-round live televised games

Saturday, 26 November

King's Lynn Town v Stevenage, 12.45 on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online.

Forest Green Rovers v Alvechurch, 15:00 on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online.

Wrexham v Farnborough, 15:15 on S4C.

Sunday, 27 November

Ebbsfleet United v Fleetwood Town, 12:30 on ITV and ITV Hub.

Newport County v Derby County, 15:15 on ITV and ITV Hub.