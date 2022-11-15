Chelmsford City boss Robbie Simpson said the sending off of Barnet's Sam Woods worked against his team following their exit from the FA Cup.

A crowd of 3,015 watched the Essex club's first-round replay and saw Woods dismissed for a foul on Louis Dunne.

But Idris Kanu headed the game's only goal just eight minutes later and the Clarets could not find an equaliser.

"It should have been a moment that could change the game in our favour, but it was the opposite," Simpson said.

"They thought the first five, 10 minutes after the sending off we might be at our most vulnerable because we'd get excited and that was exactly it.

"We defended their number nine and the runners beyond so well the whole game but just that one moment when you don't, you get punished. That's what happens when you play against teams at a higher level.

"It might have been because they went down to 10 and we might have thought 'right, we'll go on and win it now' but you have to be hard to beat first and foremost, even if you are against 10 men," he told BBC Essex Sport.

Chelmsford now turn their attention to an FA Trophy tie against Redditch on Saturday before resuming their push for promotion from National League South with a trip to Worthing on 26 November.

They are currently fourth in the table with 10 wins and only three defeats from their 17 league games, conceding only 11 goals in the process.

"To start from a solid base gives us a chance in every game and that's really important," said defender Dave Winfield.

"It's part of our DNA going forward. If you keep a clean sheet you've always got a chance. That's our aim as a back three, back four, back five and we'll continue that in the league."

He added: "There is a real air of confidence and togetherness about this group and that's what you need to achieve things."