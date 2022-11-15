Last updated on .From the section Southend

Southend United were founded in 1906 and have been as high as the second tier of English football

Southend United supporters have loaned the club £40,000 to ensure non-playing staff can be paid.

The National League club are facing a winding-up petition from HM Revenue and Customs, with the hearing adjourned earlier this month until 18 January.

The loan, which must be repaid in three months, was confirmed at the AGM of the Shrimpers Trust Board.

Trust chair Paul Fitzgerald said they became aware of a "serious shortfall" at meetings earlier this month.

"We discussed this, and despite our obvious concerns, we have loaned the club a significant sum," he added.

"At that time, based on the evidence we were given, we felt it was the right thing to do."

Southend were relegated from the English Football League in 2021 but despite off-field issues are currently fifth in National League and unbeaten in 11 matches.

"The performance of the team on the field of play has shown remarkable promise, but that will only be sustainable when all components of the operation, on and off the pitch, are working together," said a Trust statement. external-link

"There are many unsung heroes away from the public eye who endeavour tirelessly to underpin the success of the first team, and who we feel require some security in these difficult financial times.

"We anticipate that this gesture, together with the co-ordinated GoFundMe initiative launched by the supporters' groups, can go some way to providing this."