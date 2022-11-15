Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Iran will face England, Wales and the USA in Group B at the World Cup

Iran manager Carlos Queiroz says his players are "free to protest" over women's rights in their home country, while they are at the World Cup.

Protests against Iran's clerical establishment erupted two months ago after the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was detained by morality police for allegedly breaking the strict rules around head coverings.

Iran's leaders say the protests are "riots" orchestrated by the country's foreign enemies.

At least 326 protesters, including 43 children and 25 women, have been killed in a violent crackdown by security forces, according to Iran Human Rights.

Queiroz says any protests by his players must "conform" with the World Cup regulations.

Iran's players covered up their national team badge when they played two warm-up internationals in September.

"The players are free to protest as they would if they were from any other country, as long as it conforms with the World Cup regulations and is in the spirit of the game," Queiroz said.

"But you can also express yourself on the field in the game of football and the players have only one thing on their mind and that is to fight to qualify for the second round."

Iran begin their Group B campaign against England at the Khalifa International Stadium on Monday.