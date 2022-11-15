Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Selling out season tickets at Tynecastle Park helped boost finances

Heart of Midlothian have posted a £3m operational profit "to return to pre-pandemic levels of financial strength" during "a historic year" for the club.

They say their annual accounts to June show they have "grown in all aspects" of their operations after becoming the largest fan-owned football club in the UK.

Hearts had a £6.9m year-on-year increase in turnover to £14.6m.

That was achieved despite a 60% increase in operating costs.

Rising costs partly as a result of the cost of living crisis and investment were compensated by record retail and hospitality sales, selling out their 15,500 available season tickets and sponsorship.

"We are not just back to where we were before the devastating effects of the pandemic, we are so much stronger," Hearts say in their annual accounts.

Shares were transferred to the Foundation of Hearts on 30 August 2021 and "this is why 2021/22 was such a momentous year and one that will long be remembered in the history of Heart of Midlothian Football Club".

Hearts also point out the "magnificent" success on the field, with Robbie Neilson's side finishing third in the Scottish Premiership, reaching the Scottish Cup final and securing European group-stage football.

"Boosted by players sales and ongoing benefactors' support, profit before tax of £1.7m was reported for the financial year," they state.

They were "able to increase our playing budget significantly this year" and generated "a gain on sale of players of £461,000", principally arising from the sell-on of former Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu from Wycombe Wanderers to Middlesbrough and the sale of midfielder Andy Irving to Turkgucu Munchen.

Hearts point out they have also "transformed" the prospects of their women's team, which plays in the Scottish Women's Premier League, by investing in a semi-professional squad that have "truly exciting times ahead".