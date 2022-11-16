Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Randal Kolo Muani replaced Kylian Mbappe to make his senior debut for France against Austria in the Nations League in September

Fifa World Cup Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November -18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani has been called up to the France World Cup squad in place of the injured Christopher Nkunku.

RB Leipzig striker Nkunku suffered a leg injury in training on Tuesday and was ruled out for the whole tournament.

Kolo Muani has scored eight goals in 23 appearances for Frankfurt this season.

The 23-year-old made his first two appearances for France as a substitute against Austria and Denmark in the Nations League in September.

Nkunku is the latest high-profile French player to be ruled out of the World Cup through injury, with midfielders Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante and defender Presnel Kimpembe also absent.

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is also still recovering from an injury but is included in their squad.

Didier Deschamps' side are due to fly out to Qatar later on Wednesday.

The begin their title defence on 22 November against Australia in Group D, which also includes Denmark and Tunisia.

