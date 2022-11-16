Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Giovanni van Bronckhorst could be spared the sack as Rangers boss as sources in the Netherlands believe he still has the backing of a board sympathetic to his predicament of spending being reined in since the costs of financing Steven Gerrard's title-winning season in 2020-21. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will reject any approach to take over the Japan national team because he believes he is building something special in Glasgow. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic expects bids for Josip Juranovic in the January transfer window after talks over a new contract with the Croatia right-back stalled. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Turkey manager Stefan Kuntz has promised Ridvan Yilmaz he'll come to Scotland to see the Rangers left-back once he is fit. (Sun) external-link

Scotland captain Andy Robertson admits the pain of failing to qualify for the World Cup has hit him hard as some of his Liverpool team-mates head off to Qatar. (Times) external-link

There are increasing doubts over Hibs winger Martin Boyle's fitness to play for Australia at the World Cup due to a knee injury, with Melbourne City's Marco Tilio flown in to Qatar as a possible replacement. (Scotsman) external-link

Former Hibs winger Mickey Weir pays emotional tribute to his "amazing" mentor Jimmy O'Rourke following the Easter Road legend's death at age 76. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart has advised the club's young players to delete social media apps because he believes it can be harmful for them to see criticism after a defeat or poor run. (Press & Journal) external-link