John Askey led York City to promotion through the National League North play-offs

York City have sacked manager John Askey after a year in charge of the National League club.

Askey, 58, was appointed on a short-term deal following the sacking of Steve Watson in November 2021 when the club were in the National League North.

After being named permanent boss in March, he led them to promotion to the National League through the play-offs.

In a statement, York said that recruitment of a new manager would "commence immediately".

"Given John's popularity and his incredible success last season, we understand that many fans may be upset and confused by this decision," the club said.

"However, after taking numerous factors into consideration the board are confident that it is in the best interests of the football club.

"An interim manager will be appointed from within the club's existing staff, with a further announcement due shortly.

"We are eternally grateful to John for his efforts to help us gain promotion last season and wish him the very best of luck in his future career."

York beat Woking in their first game back in the National League having ended their five-year stay in the sixth tier when they beat Boston United in the National League North play-off final in May.

Saturday's defeat by Altrincham left York 12th in the National League table and without a win since October's victory over Torquay.

They were also knocked out of the FA Cup in the first round by League One side Shrewsbury Town earlier in November.