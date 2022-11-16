Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Bristol City captain Aimee Palmer says the players have received support from the club over changing their short colour

Bristol City players will wear red shorts with their home kit because of concerns about wearing white when on their period.

The change will start from their home match against Birmingham City at Ashton Gate on Saturday,

The club's Academy players will also be implementing the change of colour.

"We're going to play our best football when we're in the best mindset and that's the main reason for the change," said Bristol City captain Aimee Palmer.

"This started off as an internal discussion but now we're seeing other teams in the women's game starting to make the change, which encouraged us even more to make it a reality."

Other clubs have already made the switch with Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion, Swansea City and Manchester City changing shorts to a dark colour.

"The confidence and comfort of our players is crucial to get the best result when we step out onto the pitch," added City head coach Lauren Smith.

"We're proud to be able to support this change and hopefully we can inspire others to start these conversations and make positive steps in women's football."