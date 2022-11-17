Last updated on .From the section Football

Manager Glenn Turnball says he hopes his side does not go the whole 2022-23 season playing away from home

Moneyfields FC say they still do not know when they will be able to play a home game again.

The Portsmouth-based club is having a brand new ground built and their old one has been sold off for housing.

"We were supposed to have been in by October," manager Glenn Turnbull told BBC Radio Solent.

"Moneyfields is basically in a 20-foot shipping container at the moment with the kit hanging on a clothes rail - it's a little depressing."

The ninth-tier side have been unable to secure another home ground on a short-term basis and they are not allowed to move around different local venues each week.

So far this season they have had to play all of their scheduled home games away and train wherever they can mid-week.

Moneyfields Women have faced the same problem but they have been able to secure an alternative local venue on a regular basis to play their home fixtures.

"I think we've [men's first team] had five training venues at different times," Turnbull added.

"We've been to at least three local schools, Portsmouth University and we've even been down to a 5-a-side pitch.

"Some weeks we haven't trained at all. But it's made it all quite unique and interesting."

Moneyfields' new multi-million pound facility will have two 4G pitches

'It does take its toll'

Moneyfields said goodbye to their old ground Dover Road, which they had used since the mid-1990s, in March.

Their brand new multi-million pound facility replacing it - right next door - will have two artificial pitches, a gym, classrooms and a clubhouse.

"The stadium development, like all developments, has been hit by the pandemic with labour and material issues," Turnbull added.

"I just focus on the football and I leave all the politics to the chairman and the board.

"Our kit man's girlfriend must be tearing her hair out because she can't get in his car because he has two sacks of balls and all the wet kit and dry kit that he's carrying around.

"From a player's perspective it does take its toll when you're constantly on the go. But all in all they [players] have been superb. It helps with team building in a way - we're all in it together."

'Our eyes are on the prize'

Despite the situation, Moneyfields are sixth in the Wessex League's Premier Division with eight wins, one draw and four losses. Their newly promoted women's side are mid-table in the National League Division One South-West.

But with away fixtures rapidly running out and a home ground still under development the men's team face an extended period on the road.

"If it gets to a point where we've played all our away games I think it would just revert back. We would have to visit that same team again as long as they could host us.

"We have no idea when we will be able to play our first home game. We have Horndean on 17 December followed by a massive local derby against AFC Porchester. The ultimate aim was to have something in place for then.

"I don't think I'd like to get to the end of the season where we've played a whole season away from home.

"Our eyes are just on the prize at the end which is a fantastic facility."